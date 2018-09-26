Eatery adds to Grayslake downtown evolution

The Village of Grayslake’s downtown center looks much different than it did 20 years ago, as municipal officials have steadily worked to reinvent the area as a destination for commerce, and also community connections.

A new high-end eatery, First Draft Grayslake, is expected to draw people to the historic downtown center and the estimated $2.5 million project is currently underway.

Excavation work began at the northwest corner of Center Street and Seymour Avenue, by the property owner, Bill Lester, of Lester’s Materials, Inc. in Grayslake. The site at 266 Center Street was formally known as “Brandy’s Corner,” taking its name from the Brandstetter gas station and auto repair shop that was established in the 1920s. It eventually became the Royal Radiator Shop in the 1960s, before Lester’s purchase.

“He has partnered with the owners of First Draft, based in Chicago, which bought the building next door at 250 Center St., and the entire project will cover both sites,” said Brett Cryska, Grayslake’s assistant village manager. “First Draft was looking for a destination-type place, and this will bring people to the village center. It’s part of the municipal comprehensive plan to promote the village center.”

Local entrepreneur Mark Khayat, previously owned the 250 Center Street building with an eye toward creating a restaurant last year, but declined when environmental considerations were evident. While the excavation site has yielded bottles and artifacts from the early 1900s, the digging also incurred the removal of an underground gas tank.

“The gas tank and the remedial work cost $29,200 and came out of the village’s general capital fund,” said Cryska. “We have engaged a firm to complete the necessary documentation for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and we are also working with the office of the State Fire Marshal.”

Documentation for the certificate of remediation is being prepared by Volo-based Robinson Engineering, Inc. and required for the venture to continue on track. The actual tank removal was handled by Geocon Professional Services, of Frankfort.

First Draft will receive a one-time $350,000 economic development incentive payment upon successfully operating the business and meeting certain administrative guidelines. “The Village Board approved the measure for the one-time payment last July,” said Cryska. “They will receive it once they’ve been operating for a couple of months, and meeting the business plans that were agreed to … including adding jobs, and basically following the prescribed plans.”

Mayor Rhett Taylor said in the August 2018 edition of the Grayslake Record, that the

estimated $2.5 million project is just the latest private investment in the downtown area of the Grayslake Village Center.”

Taylor also said the establishment will “offer locally sourced cuisine,” and create 30 full-time, and 30 part-time, positions.

“A vital town center-downtown is an important part of what makes Grayslake more than just a typical suburb. Local real estate people tell us the town center is a key selling point for Grayslake, so the downtown is important to homeowner property values.”

Cryska has also seen the town center changes, during his nine-year tenure with the village.

“In the downtown, we have streetscapes, plus multiple components like buried utility cables new public spaces and parks … it’s all part of a process, it’s a common ground. The village center adds walking traffic, and can become a driving destination.”

The restaurant is slated to open in spring 2019.