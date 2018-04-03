Feds bust three for sale of synthetic marijuana

In the wake of two deaths and dozens of people requiring medical treatment after ingesting synthetic marijuana, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of three men for selling synthetic pot in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The drug, called Spice, K2, or fake weed, has been shown to include a powerful blood anticoagulant, as well as a controlled substance, methyl 2-(1-(4- fluorobenzyl) -1H-indazole-3-carboxamido)-3- methylbutanoate,” which is also known as FUB-AMB.

All three men — Jamil Abdelrahman Jad Allah, 44, Adil Khan Mohammed, 44, and Fouad Masoud, 48 — were arrested April 1.

Masoud, the owner of King Mart, 1303 Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, was reportedly carrying a paper bag containing $280,000 cash when he was arrested outside his house in Justice. A search of his house then allegedly turned up 2,900 grams of leafy material containing suspected synthetic cannabinoids.

King Mart, which public records show has been in business since July 2014, was closed down March 27. Besides citations for the synthetic pot, citations were also issued for selling unstamped cigarettes, selling outdated merchandise, and possession of illegal fireworks.

On March 26 and 27, Chicago Police undercover officers reportedly purchased K2 while inside the store, from both Jad Allah and Mohammed. When police subsequently conducted a search of the store, they reportedly retrieved 112 sealed packages labeled with such names as “Matrix,” “Blue Giant,” and “Crazy Monkey.” A total of 1,920 grams of synthetic cannabinoids was seized.

Mohammed allegedly told police that King Mart sold “an average of approximately 50-60 packages of synthetic cannabinoids daily for $10 and $20 for 5-gram and 10-gram packages.

Mohammed also told police that over the past three weeks “multiple customers” had complained about the quality of the drug sold at the store.

The Illinois Department of Public Health considers the synthetic pot a public health issue. The IDPH reports that 56 people in the Chicago area and in central Illinois “have experienced severe bleeding” after reportedly using synthetic cannabinoids. Two of those individuals died.

Preliminary testing by the DEA of some of the cannabinoids revealed a “detectable amount” of brodifacoum, or “Superwarfarin,” a highly toxic blood anticoagulant frequently used in rat poison.

“We strongly urge everyone not to use synthetic cannabinoids,” IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D said in a press release Monday. “We continue to see the number of cases rise.”

Shah said his department is “continuing to work with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other partners, to try to identify common products. Such synthetic cannabinoids as K2 and Spice, he said, “are found across Illinois and the U.S. in convenience stores, gas stations, drug paraphernalia shops, novelty stores, and online.”