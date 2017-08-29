–Lake County Calendar of Events

August 31

Little Yogis in the Garden

10 a.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Kids (ages 3-6 with an adult) can twist, bend and stretch in this family-friendly event that combines yoga and storytime. The program will be held in the Library Garden (weather permitting) or indoors. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (224) 543-1486 or visit www.vapld.info.

Thursday Matinee

2-4 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Drop in to enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Going in Style” (rated PG-13), a heist comedy starring veteran actors Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. For more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

The Remarkable Clamor for Good Roads and Highways with Names

7-8:15 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

In this adult program, author, historian and former university professor Dr. Larry McClellan will discuss the history of road building, the naming of highways and the “Good Roads” movement in Illinois, spanning the 1890s to World War I, and the eventual road numbering system developed later in the 20th Century. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

September 1

Mr. Myers Duo

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See Mr. Myers Duo perform songs by Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley, Jack Johnson, The Grateful Dead and more on the deck at this popular bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 2

UB40

7:30 p.m.

Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park

$60 (pavilion), $27 (lawn)

See long-running pop/rock/reggae band UB40, best known for its mega-hit single, “Red Red Wine.” Special guest Raging Fyah will open the show. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call the box office at (847) 266-5100 or visit www.ravinia.org.

Moon Money

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

See alternative pop/rock band Moon Money perform in concert at this popular area brewpub. For more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

September 5

Lights, Action, CRAFT!

10 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 2-5 with a parent or caregiver) can view a short film and make a craft project in this session of the ongoing Lights, Action, CRAFT! program. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

September 6

Midweek Break on the Lake

6-9:30 p.m.

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

Free

Bring the family to enjoy an evening of live music with the Gardiner Jazz Combo and “Jazzman” Jeff Justman, as well as a discussion with local author Dennis Depcik, on the Civic Center grounds overlooking Hook Lake. Food, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call (847) 201-9032 or visit www.rlbciviccenter.com.

September 7

Babies on the Beach

9:15-10 a.m.

Rosewood Beach Interpretative Center, 883 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

$6 (one adult and one child), $3 (each additional child)

Take a stroll with a naturalist and let nature engage the senses of your infants and toddlers (6 months to age 2) at the beach in this Park District of Highland Park event. No pre-registration is required. Strollers are not recommended. For more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Huey Lewis and the News

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$63-$123

See Grammy Award-winning rock/pop band Huey Lewis and the News, best known for its 1980s multi-platinum album, “Sports,” featuring Top-10 hits such as “The Heart of Rock & Roll” and “I Want A New Drug.” Special guest Radda Radda will open the show. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

