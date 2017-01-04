One Peoria man is dead and another is jailed following a fatal shooting Jan. 2, the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Jason Atkins, 37, of 1404 W. Smith St., died of a single shotgun wound to the abdomen on the night of Jan. 2. Police were summoned to the 1800 block of N. Sheridan Road around 8 p.m., where Atkins was found in a yard and transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Atkins was shot once from the front and showed no signs of defense wounds or other trauma. Toxicology reports are pending.

Frank D. Flowers, 29, of 1817 N. Sheridan Road, turned himself into police about two hours after the shooting. He is in custody at the Peoria County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Flowers’ criminal record in Peoria County spans 12 years, beginning in 2004 at age 17 with possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass to property and aggravated battery. Two of the charges are felonies, and Flowers served two years in prison for the battery charge.

No detailed information on the shooting has been released yet by police as of Jan. 4.

Peoria Community Against Violence will host a Murder Stand Down for Peace Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. for Atkins. The gathering will take place at the Gateway Building on the Peoria riverfront.

Visitation and funeral services for Atkins will be Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church in Peoria.

— Man charged in first murder of 2017 in Peoria —