McHenry County Briefs

McHenry County

IDOT to hold public hearing on Route 31 project

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a public hearing concerning the improvement of Illinois Route 31 (from Route 176 to Route 120) from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the McHenry County College Shah Center, 4100 W. Shamrock Lane, McHenry. The project consists of roadway widening and reconstruction to provide two lanes in each direction separated by a median, intersection and drain improvements, and pedestrian and bicycle improvements. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public input on the preferred alternative and Environmental Assessment (EA). Attendees can view presentations and exhibits, and meet with project team members. A public forum will begin at 6 p.m., providing an opportunity for the public to make statements to a court reporter. In addition, the EA is available on the project website (www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/il31), and at the McHenry Public Library, 809 Front St.; Prairie Grove Village Hall, 3125 Barreville Road; and IDOT District 1, 201 W. Center St., Schaumburg. Comments will be accepted through March 10. For more information, visit www.idot.illinois.gov.

State’s Attorney’s Office expands First Offender Program

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has expanded its First Offender Program to include misdemeanor offenses. The First Offender Program is designed to remove first-time, non-violent offenders from the criminal justice system and divert them to a less costly process administered by the State’s Attorney’s Office with the cooperation of a panel of citizens who volunteer their time. The process requires a first-time offender charged with a crime to write a statement admitting to the offense, followed by a meeting with a panel of citizens who are informed of the details of the offense. The panel then will place requirements on the offender that must be completed within a certain period of time. Upon successful completion of the requirements, the offender’s case is dismissed. If the offender fails to complete the program successfully, the case is returned to the court for prosecution. Previously, the program was only available to first-time felony offenders. For more information, call (815) 334-4000 or visit www.co.mchenry.il.us.

Woodstock

Woodstock Community Choir to host 2017 Winter Concert

The Woodstock Community Choir will host its 2017 Winter Concert, “Journeys: Songs Exploring Life’s Joys, Challenges, Hopes and Dreams,” from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St. The concert, sponsored by the Friends of the Opera House, includes special guests Small Potatoes (featuring Rich Prezioso and Jacquie Manning) and members of The Ukulele Superhero Club. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For more information, call the box office (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

City seeks applicants for annual Miss Woodstock Pageant

The city announced that applications are now being accepted for the 69th Annual Miss Woodstock Scholarship Pageant, to be held May 13 at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St. Scholarship award-winners — including Miss Woodstock 2017 (ages 16-21) and Little Miss Woodstock 2017 (ages 8-12) — will be announced at the event, sponsored annually by the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Contestants must live within the boundaries of Woodstock Community School District 200, and must be able to meet a variety of eligibility requirements, including a commitment to fulfill several pageant-related obligations. All entries must be hand-delivered to the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce Office, 121 W. Calhoun St., or mailed to Miss Woodstock Pageant Committee, 1709 Clay St., Woodstock, Ill. 60098. The application deadline is Feb. 24. For a detailed list of all requirements, and to access an official application, visit www.woodstockilchamber.com. For additional information, send an email to misswoodstockpageant@gmail.com.

Lake in the Hills

Village offers tax assistance program for seniors

The village announced that it is offering the AARP Senior Tax Assistance Program to senior residents (ages 60 and up) of moderate to low income. Representatives from AARP will prepare and electronically file 2016 Federal and State of Illinois tax returns free of charge. The program will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays in February, March and April at the Community Room in Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate. The last appointment will be taken at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call the Lake in the Hills Parks & Recreation Department at (847) 960-7460. For more information, visit www.lith.org.

Algonquin

Heineman student Radzinski wins MLK, Jr. Essay Contest

Community School District 158 announced that Lexi Radzinski, an eighth-grader at Heineman Middle School, 725 Academic Drive, was the first-place winner in the 4th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest. The contest, held in January, was sponsored by FaithBridge, an area non-profit organization that encourages interfaith communication, understanding, cooperation, spiritual practice and action. The topic of this year’s contest was, “Honestly Confronting Racism.” As first-place winner, Radzinski was awarded a cash prize and two free tickets to FaithBridge’s 7th Annual MLK, Jr. Interfaith Breakfast, held Jan. 16 in Crystal Lake. For more information, call (847) 659-4300 or visit www.district158.org.

Harvard

Library to host special program with author Mellien

The Harvard Diggins Library, 900 E. McKinley St., will host a special presentation/book signing with author Laurel Mellien at 1 p.m. Feb. 4. Mellien will discuss the findings of her new book, “History and Stories of the McHenry County Cemeteries,” and read her favorite passages. In addition, Mellien will be available to sign copies of the book and answer questions. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (815) 943-4671 or visit www.harvard-diggins.org.