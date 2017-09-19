–McHenry County Calendar of Events

September 22

Sunset Soiree and BBQ

6-10 p.m.

Pleasant Valley (Shelter No. 2), 13315 Pleasant Valley Road, Woodstock

$25 (residents), $30 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District event, attendees (ages 14 and up) can spend an early autumn evening enjoying supper (provided by BBQ King Smokehouse), a guided stroll through the fall prairie and savanna habitats, and acoustic music around a campfire with Cheryl Niemo and the Down Home Boys. Bring lawn chairs. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, but alcohol will be permitted for participants over age 21 (no glass containers, please). To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

$55-$81.25

See this improvised sketch comedy show, starring celebrated Chicago comedian/actor Jim Belushi and members of the Board of Comedy, including Megan Grano, Larry Joe Campbell and Joshua Funk. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

September 23

#ShutDownCancer Music Fest

3 p.m. to midnight

Wegener Farm, 2815 Barreville Road, McHenry

$100 (general admission), $200 (premium admission)

Attend this benefit for the Team Carone Foundation, featuring America’s Got Talent finalist Benton Blount, Fogline, Rockstar Rodeo and Rise. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, open bar (beer, wine and soda), live and silent auctions, and a Helicopter Ball Drop. Proceeds will go toward cancer research, gifts for cancer-stricken families and scholarships for School District 155 student-athletes. For more information, call (847) 773-1823 or visit www.teamcaronefoundation.org.

The Fat Babies

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren Street, Woodstock

$19

See The Fat Babies, an eight-piece jazz band that interprets classic styles of the 1920s and ‘30s, perform songs from their latest album, “Solid Gassuh,” and previous recordings as well. For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

September 23-24

Kelly Miller Circus

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (both days)

Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake

$6 (ages 11 and under), $12 (ages 12 and up) in advance; $8 (11 and under), $16 (12 and up) at the door

Bring family and friends to enjoy the Kelly Miller Circus, billed as “America’s One-Ring Wonder,” under a big top in the park. Advance tickets can be purchased in advance at Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. For more information, call (847) 526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

September 25

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Megan Leavey” (rated PG-13), a drama based on the true story of a young Marine corporal and her bond with a military dog named Rex. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

LEGO Club

5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Kids (ages 5-12) can tackle a suggested challenge with the library’s LEGO bricks. Children attend on their own. If a child is under age 10, a parent or caregiver must remain in the library. Register for the 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. session only. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

September 26

It’s Elementary! Science & Book Club

5 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Kids (grades K-3) can explore a different science topic and take home a topic-related book or activity in this monthly program. This month’s topic is “Chemistry.” To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

