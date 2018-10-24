McHenry County Historical Museum announces winners at Cider Fest

As part of the 41st annual Cider Fest Oct. 7, the McHenry County Historical Society hosted its fifth annual Apple Bake-off Contest.

Categories were apple pies, apple cakes and apple squares/bars. Ribbons were awarded for first- second- and third-place contestants in each of the three categories with a special prize going to the grand champion.

In addition to an amateur category, professional pie bakers were invited to enter an apple pie in the inaugural commercial category for an opportunity to be named the “Apple of My Eye” pie in McHenry County.

Serving as judges were Abraham Lincoln (George Buzz) and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant (Wayne Issleb).