— McLean County events

JAN. 4

Trivia at the Library: Family Trivia

Wednesday 2 -8 p.m.

Normal Public Library

Community Room A,B

Test your skills with questions for all ages in the Children’s Department throughout the day. Join us for special programs like Kids’ Trivia and Stump the Librarian from 2-4 pm. In the evening, bring your A game and compete in Family Trivia in the Community Room from 6:30-8 pm. Kids trivia best suited for ages 6-12.

Teams can be up to 8 people.

JAN. 6

First Friday: Hands-on Art

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

Artists’ studios and galleries invite everyone to create a special piece of artwork. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

Eclipse: The Sun Revealed

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free tickets by going to peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Special planetarium show will prepare you for the total solar eclipse of 2017. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Diesel’s Mascot Party Night

Bloomington Thunder vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Friday, 7- 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Cellular Coliseum

101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

Mascots from all around Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding area will be on hand to take part in various activities and competitions. For more information, (309) 434-2980.

JAN. 10

4-H and Club Leader Information Night

Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Unity Community Center, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal

Free

Anyone interested in becoming involved in 4-H is welcome. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.

JAN. 11

Basic First Aid Course Offered at BroMenn

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington

$30

The class is accredited by the American Heart Association and is taught by certified first aid instructors. The basic principles of first aid will be covered with some hands-on practice. For more information or to register, call (800) 323-8622.

Tiny Melodies Gone Wild in the Winter

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, (309) 874-2174.

$15/child with adult chaperone

Interactive family music making experience led by Meryl Brown that will bring participants into nature and the wonders of winter. For more information, visit www.developingmelodies.com.

Maker Wednesdays for Teens

Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Come to the library’s cafe to make a craft or a tech-based activity. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

— McLean County events —