Peoria Events

JAN. 27

Blackberry Smoke-Like an Arrow Tour

Friday, 8 p.m.

Limelight Eventplex, 8102 N. University St., Peoria

$25-$65

99.9 WWCT & Limelight Eventplex Presents Blackberry Smoke-Like An Arrow Tour. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.

Murder Mystery & Dinner Theater at Kickapoo Creek Winery

Friday, 6 p.m.

Kickapoo Creek Winery, 6605 N. Smith Road, Edwards

$40

Event includes a gourmet dinner buffet and an interactive murder mystery show. For information or reservations, call (309) 495-9463.

Titanic Trivia Night in the Dome

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$33

Experience a unique pub trivia night with trivia questions from both the historic Titanic, the film Titanic, as well as astronomy. For more information, call (309) 686-7111.

JAN. 27-28

All State Jazz Night Concert

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Theater and Arena, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$5

Musicians from across the state will be performing at the Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All-State Jazz Night Concert. Elementary concert begins at 12:15 p.m. in Room 400. High School concert begins on Saturday at 3:15. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit ilmea.org/events/2017imec.

JAN. 27-29

Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo

Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free

Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.

JAN. 28

Jammsammich Performs at 5-Points

Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$15 for individuals

Cash bar and drink specials all night. Guests are welcome to bring in snacks. For tickets and information, visit www.fivepointswashington.org.

Frosty 5K and Dog Walk

Saturday, begins at 9 a.m.

Race starts in front of Running Central, 311 SW Water St., Peoria

$35; $60 for families of 3 or 4; $25 for walkers

Sponsored by FamilyCore, the event will conclude with an awards ceremony at the Gateway Building, 200 NE Water St., Peoria. For more information, call (309) 676-6378.

Miss Flo’s 4th Annual Cabaret

Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$15 per person; $25 per couple

Fourteen performers entertain in this Corn Stock fund raiser which includes food and a silent auction. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

Art-Spiration: Melting Snowmen

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free with regular paid admission

Stop by the lobby for a free family-friendly workshop that encourages teamwork, investigation and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 29

Winterfest at the Lindenhof

Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria

$12

German buffet featuring Schnitzel von Schwein, parmesan chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, spaetzle, sauerkraut and red cabbage. Entertainment by the Peoria Accordion Club from 1-4 p.m. For reservations or information, call (309) 691-7484.

Animal Encounters

Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Feel the smooth scales of a snake slide through your hand, hear the hiss of a giant cockroach, and see a tarantula up close and personal. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

JAN. 30

Preschool Party at Forest Park Nature Center

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

$9 per child

Children aged 2-5 will discover nests and birds’ eggs. Pre-registration required by calling (309) 686-3360.

Cookbook Club Meets at the Bartonville Library

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish, to the Cookbook Club and share it with the group. All adults are welcome to attend and share their tips and tricks with the rest of the group. To register, call (309) 697-3822.

JAN. 31

Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 347-6614.

Construction Club Meets at the Bartonville Library

Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Youthful builders can get some free design time. Materials will be provided. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

FEB. 1

Tot Time at the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

2218 N. Prospect Rd.

Adult $8; seniors $7

One-3 year olds and their grownups engage with stories, songs and hands-on exploration. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.

Relax Under the Stars

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free

Enjoy a short star talk, then let your tension float away under