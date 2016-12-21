Aurora police find body of missing elderly woman

The body of a woman found by searchers on Tuesday in a semi-wooded area in Aurora is believed to be that of a missing 74-year-old woman.

The Kane County Coroner’s office will not positively identify the body until Friday, Dec. 23 when an autopsy is preformed, but Aurora police have said the body matches the description of an Aurora resident who family members reported missing on the evening of Dec. 19.

According to Aurora police, it was on that day that a concerned family member responded to the woman’s home, worried that Hohmann hadn’t been seen or heard from since Dec. 17.

Inside the home, a note was located that indicated had gone to the area of Edgelawn Drive and Jericho Road to feed animals, police said. A missing person’s report was filed at that point and indicated that she did not suffer from any mental disorders, but did have an unknown heart condition.

Police and family members conducted a search of the Edgelawn Drive and Jericho Road area that evening, but were met with negative results.

The following day, on Dec. 20, Aurora Police and volunteers from the Aurora Animal Care and Control facility, where the woman had volunteered, responded the same area to conduct a more intensive search.

A person fitting her profile was found in a semi-wooded area nearby where she had previously indicated she had gone. There were no signs nor indications of foul play, police said.

More information is expected to be available on Friday.

— Police find body of elderly Aurora woman —