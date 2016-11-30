— A race with a (Santa) Cause in Peoria

It’s not uncommon to see Santa Claus hanging around this time of year, but hundreds of Santas running in the Warehouse District might warrant a double take.

That will be the scene at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 when the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau sponsors the second annual Santa Cause 5K. The only clause for the cause is that all runners must dress up as Santa. A five-piece Santa suit is included in the registration fee.

“We didn’t really know what to expect last year, and we ended up having 420 runners,” said Kaci Osborne, the PACVB’s community development manager and race coordinator. “We actually ran out of Santa suits last year or I think we would have had more runners.”

The idea for the Santa Cause 5K grew out of the organization’s desire to sponsor local events.

“Our marketing manager had seen it in another community and thought it would be a great idea,” Osborne said. “We have so many 5Ks in the area, so to have a new successful one I really think it has to be something different. And the thought that you got a five-piece Santa suit instead of a regular race shirt and you got to be part of this really cool fun photo op really kind of spoke to people. It’s a fun family event. People can walk or run, but we put the runners up front.”

This year 450 Santa suits have been ordered, and Osborne is prepared to get more if needed. Registration also includes a unique finisher’s souvenir ornament and medals for winners in various age categories.

“We have all sizes for the Santa suits from little kids to adults,” she said. “The suit comes with pants, the Santa jacket, a belt, a hat and a beard, and it’s yours to keep forever.”

The race will begin and end at The Warehouse on State, 736 SW. Washington St. A post-race party at The Warehouse will be open to spectators, as well. In addition to water stations staffed by volunteers during the race, runners and walkers will be able to stop for Santa’s favorite treat, hot chocolate and cookies, Osborne said.

The PACVB has partnered with the Dream Center Peoria this year and is asking runners and spectators to bring new and gently used coats, gloves, hats and other cold-weather wear for kids and adults to be donated on race day. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the Dream Center. Last year’s race benefited the Salvation Army.

Jenny Millan of Florida is planning to run in the race while visiting the area with her fiancé.

“I had asked his family to find a race that we could run in while we were visiting, said Millan, who’s part of a group of five family members that have signed up.

“It sounds like fun, but more importantly, the proceeds benefit a cause near and dear to my heart,” Millan said. “We volunteer here in Florida for similar causes.”

Asked if it will be difficult to run in a Santa suit, Millan said she ran in a similar race in Ft. Lauderdale two years ago and had to shed the suit because the temperature was so hot. “So I for one will welcome the extra layer of clothes for warmth (in the Midwest),” she added.

Osborne said the Santa pants are loose and breathable, though last year’s unseasonably warm weather did lead to some stripping Santas.

“I think it was 70 degrees on race day last year, so you could see a lot of Santas shedding their clothes along the race route,” she said with a laugh.

The race registration fee is $35 for children, $40 for adults and $50 for plus sizes. Anyone who signs up before Thanksgiving will receive a 25 percent discount.

Osborne said registration will be accepted up to the week before the race, as long as they don’t run out of Santa suits.

To register, visit the Santa Cause 5K Facebook page or the website www.enjoypeoria.com/santa5k. For more information, call the PACVB at (309) 282-3282.

