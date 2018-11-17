Roberson remembered as a ‘friend’ during Lane Tech vigil

In the name of Chicago area people killed by police, including the spoken aloud name of Jemel Roberson, mourners launched balloons and held candles during a vigil on Friday night on the north side of Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago.

Roberson, 26, a security officer, was shot and killed Nov. 11 by a Midlothian police officer while Roberson worked security at a south suburban Robbins bar.

Roberson was apprehending an alleged shooting suspect at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge.

When police arrived to the scene, the officer ordered Roberson to comply. Despite apparent pleas from witnesses who identified Roberson as security personnel, the officer fired.

The case has become a national discussion. Black Lives Matter volunteers have voiced concerns.

A prominent Chicago priest is demanding the officer’s name to be revealed.

Protesters openly claim the shooting of Roberson was racial discrimination and they’re demanding that the officer be charged with murder. Roberson is black and the Midlothian officer is allegedly not.

“He was a friend, he was our friend,” said Tali Arroyo of Chicago, vigil spokesperson who used social media to organize and launch the event.

Vigil attendees were urged to attend the next Midlothian Village Board meeting.

Roberson was a 2010 Lane Tech graduate and was on the basketball team. On Nov. 16, he was honored by mourners, including family, neighbors and Lane Tech alumni.

“I basically just put out a call and you guys answered,” said Arroyo, who met Roberson while she was also a Lane Tech student.

“I really appreciate that,” Arroyo said, becoming tearful as she welcomed the audience from where she stood on school steps.

The vigil took place while Friday night lights were on for an outdoor sporting event at Lane Stadium in 36-degree dry weather.

A short distance to the east of Lane Stadium, hand warmers and coffee were distributed by vigil hosts.

Using chalk, people wrote Jemel’s name on steps and walkways. They offered verbal tributes with coached chanting.

One speaker reminded people to simply be kind to each other.

Despite the vigil’s close proximity to Lane Stadium, candle flames glowed brightly. Donut shop beverage paper containers, cupped hands and aluminum foil were used to shield glowing wicks.

Holding a tall candle with a wick,which kept going out in light wind was Gavin Greeby, 11, a sixth-grader from Humboldt Park.

Gavin said he felt, “sad, especially on a dark, gloomy, cold night.”

The school steps featured a long banner, which had streamers of orange material swaying in the breeze. Orange represented a call for change and gun violence prevention.

“I can’t imagine what his family must be feeling to be so robbed,” said Gavin’s sibling Piper Greeby, 13, an eighth-grader.

The Greeby children attended the vigil with their parents Michael and Kelly Greeby.

“They’ll forever live with knowing that someone who’s related to them, and they cared very much for, died unjustly, unless we have justice for him,” Piper said.

People tying strips to the banner included Erin Minckley of Chicago and her child Anwar, 7, a second-grader.

“I feel really sorry for the person who got hurt,” said Anwar, who wiped a tear from his right eye using a gloved hand.

“It could be anyone,” said Anwar’s mother Erin Minckley.

She said she didn’t personally know Roberson but wanted to attend the vigil with her family.

“I’m a mother,” she added. “I can only imagine what would happen if I heard the news that my son wasn’t going to be here anymore.”

Online fundraising for Roberson’s family is exceeding its goal via https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-jemel.

Celebrities are among supporters and donors.

Tali Arroyo, who met Roberson while she was a Lane Tech freshman, recalled her friend as larger than life.

Roberson played the organ and was the father of a small child.

Vigil audience members were reminded that Roberson would miss his child’s Christmas.

Roberson was tall and known to quickly greet students with a wide grin in hallways and outside of school.

“We had three basketball stars, he was one of them in our home room,” Arroyo said. “We were just really always proud of him, like, ‘Yeah, we know him, he’s really cool!’

“There’s always a cliche about jocks,” Arroyo said. “But he was never like that.”