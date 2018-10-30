Son arrested for murder of parents in Peoria County

A Princeville man is in jail on two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents as police continue to search for the bodies of his parents.

On Oct. 29, Jose Ramirez, 21, admitted to killing his parents and dropping their bodies from a bridge an hour north of Princeville in Annawan, which is in Henry County, according to police.

Sunday morning at 9 a.m. police responded to their home at 22918 N. Maher Road on a report of a residential burglary. Susan B. Brill De Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63, were reported missing.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said evidence at the home indicated an “act of violence” had occurred there, and that it is believed the couple were likely killed on the morning of Oct. 26.

The husband and wife were reported as last seen alive by coworkers on the afternoon Oct. 25.

Both victims were employees of Bradley University in Peoria. Susan was the Caterpillar Professor of English & Coordinator of Graduate Studies. Her husband was the university’s Technology Support Specialist.

“Obviously, we’ve changed their missing person status to a recovery effort,” Asbell said during Monday press conference. “We’re working in conjunction with the (Illinois) Department of Natural Resources to locate Antonio and Susan.”

Asbell said Ramirez couldn’t recall the exact location where he discarded the bodies, and rainy weekend weather increased the scope of the search.

“We don’t know the exact location, nor does (Ramirez), and we’re looking at different bridges and waterways off of Route 34,” Asbell said. “We’re working hand-in-hand with the Henry County Sheriff’s office and their investigators.”

Darkness, and the environment in which they are searching, limits search efforts at night, Asbell said. Along various sheriff’s departments and IDNR officers, the Peoria County Search and Rescue team are also searching for the couple.

Details on the manner and time line of their deaths cannot be divulged, he said, until their bodies are found and details of Ramirez’s confession can be compared to autopsy results.

Matthew J. Roberts, 20, of 210 North St., Princeton, also was arrested and charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice. Asbell said there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the murders.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for any more suspects at this time,” he said. “The county rests easy that we don’t have someone out on the loose possibly hurting other people.”