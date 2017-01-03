— Tazewell County events

Tazewell County eventsJanuary 3, 2017
JAN. 6
Make Windows 10 Work for You
Friday, 4 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Adults can learn the basic tips and tricks to make Windows 10 a bit easier to use and become familiar with the new interface. Registration requested by calling (309) 263-2200.
New Device for Christmas? Need to Know How It Works?
Friday, 9:30 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Learn how to load library books, set up your email account defaults, use Wi-Fi away from home and anything you need to know about your new device. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
JAN. 7
Relax with Adult Coloring
Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 401 S. 4th St.
Free
Materials supplied by the library. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
Shopkins Trading Event
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 401 S. 4th St.
Free
Trade your extra Shopkins for ones that you need to complete your collections. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
Showtime at the Library
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 401 S. 4th St.
Free
See the family movie “Storks!” on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
JAN. 9
Lego Club Meets at the Library
Monday, 3 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Kids aged 6-12 will share their building skills in a small group setting. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
JAN. 10
TCGHS Annual Show and Tell Meeting
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
719 N. 11th St., Pekin
Free
Bring a family artifact, story or genealogical problem to the January meeting of the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.
Teens Enjoy Anime at the Library
Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N Wilmor Road
Free
Teens watch anime, eat ramen and talk with other fans. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Engineering Challenge: Ozobots
Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$12
Youth from 7-13 will learn about Ozobots, small, color-sensing robots in the workshop. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Starting a Small Business in Illinois Workshop
Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.
Peoria NEXT Innovation Ctr., 801 W. Main St.
Free
A workshop for individuals wanting to start a small business. Learn about how to get your business name registered, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business plans, and taxes. For more information, (309) 677-2992.
JAN. 11
Brown-Bag-It Lunchtime Fun at the Library
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N Wilmor Road
Free
Bring the kids and lunch to the Main Library for a Forest Park program. Drinks provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
