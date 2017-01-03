— Tazewell County events

JAN. 6

Make Windows 10 Work for You

Friday, 4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Adults can learn the basic tips and tricks to make Windows 10 a bit easier to use and become familiar with the new interface. Registration requested by calling (309) 263-2200.

New Device for Christmas? Need to Know How It Works?

Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Learn how to load library books, set up your email account defaults, use Wi-Fi away from home and anything you need to know about your new device. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

JAN. 7

Relax with Adult Coloring

Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 401 S. 4th St.

Free

Materials supplied by the library. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

Shopkins Trading Event

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 401 S. 4th St.

Free

Trade your extra Shopkins for ones that you need to complete your collections. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Showtime at the Library

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 401 S. 4th St.

Free

See the family movie “Storks!” on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

JAN. 9

Lego Club Meets at the Library

Monday, 3 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Kids aged 6-12 will share their building skills in a small group setting. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

JAN. 10

TCGHS Annual Show and Tell Meeting

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Bring a family artifact, story or genealogical problem to the January meeting of the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.

Teens Enjoy Anime at the Library

Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N Wilmor Road

Free

Teens watch anime, eat ramen and talk with other fans. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Engineering Challenge: Ozobots

Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$12

Youth from 7-13 will learn about Ozobots, small, color-sensing robots in the workshop. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Starting a Small Business in Illinois Workshop

Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.

Peoria NEXT Innovation Ctr., 801 W. Main St.

Free

A workshop for individuals wanting to start a small business. Learn about how to get your business name registered, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business plans, and taxes. For more information, (309) 677-2992.

JAN. 11

Brown-Bag-It Lunchtime Fun at the Library

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N Wilmor Road

Free

Bring the kids and lunch to the Main Library for a Forest Park program. Drinks provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

— Tazewell County events —