Vicar general, the Rev. James Roache, remembered

The Rev. James Roache, who served as moderator of the Curia, a vicar general, and in other roles within the Chicago Archdiocese, died Nov. 19. He was 84 years old.

Born June 21, 1934, in Chicago, he attended St. Francis de Sales School and Quigley Preparatory Seminary, both in Chicago. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary and a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 20, 1959, in Vatican City and celebrated his first Mass on July 17, 1960 at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Chicago.

After ordination, Father Roache served the archdiocese in a number of roles. He was assistant pastor at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, communications representative for the Pontifical Commission for Justice and Peace, moderator of the Curia, and vicar general.

Monsignor Kenneth Velo, senior executive of Catholic Collaboration for DePaul University and president of the Big Shoulders Fund, knew Father Roache for about 50 years.

“I worked with him when he was vicar general and served in other capacities. He was a close friend and a great example. One of the great gifts Father Roache gave was to minister to the patients at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (now the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab) for nearly 55 years.”

“Jim was an outstanding and dedicated priest. He had a very dry sense of humor,” said the Rev. Gregory Sakowicz, rector of Holy Name Cathedral. “Years ago, I used to play racquetball with him and I rarely won. I was a tough racquetball player, but Jim was better.”

Father Sakowicz recalled how much Roache loved the people of God and being a priest.

“Something most people would not know about Jim is that he celebrated Mass every Tuesday for more than 50 years at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago,” Sakowicz said.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass, at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St.

Cardinal Blasé Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will be the main celebrant while Velo will be the homilist.