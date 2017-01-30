— White Sox fans welcome new manager, new direction as team rebuilds

White Sox fans watched with envy — and some with dismay — as the Chicago Cubs won a World Series championship last season while their team limped to a 78-84 finish.

But Sox management found much to admire as the long-woeful Cubs rebuilt and created a team likely be a contender — if not a National League favorite — for years to come.

So Sox brass adopted a game plan similar to one used by their North Side counterparts: Go young, be patient and rewards will follow.

During the off-season the White Sox parted ways with ace left-handed pitcher Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton (and others may yet be traded). In return came several talented prospects — a couple considered among the best in baseball — to help rebuild build an organization from the bottom up.

But White Sox brass warned fans at last weekend’s 25th annual SoxFest at the Hilton Chicago that the reconstruction and a return to baseball prominence won’t happen overnight.

“As you project out the 2017 season, we know we’re closer to the beginning of the process than we are to the end,” Hahn said during a question and answer session with the media last Friday. “We know there are going to be some difficult days ahead of us in the short term, but virtually every Sox fan I’ve that I’ve had a conversation with understands that and is eagerly embracing this and looking forward to when we start to see the fruits of this labor.”

The Sox even have the manager who helped start the Cubs start on the road to success.

“Most of us have seen video on most of these young men, they’re extremely talented and their skill set is very high,” said new manager Rick Renteria, the 40th manager in team history and only the second to manage both the Cubs and White Sox. “We (also) have some quality veteran players.”

Renteria, who guided the Cubs in 2014, served as White Sox bench coach in 2016 and succeeded Robin Ventura as manager following the season.

The trade of Sale to the Boston Red Sox brought infielder Yoan Moncada— considered among the top prospects in baseball — along with right-handed pitcher Michael Kopeck plus a pair of other prospects.

Sending Eaton to the Washington Nationals brought in return the highly-regarded 22-year-old Lucas Giolito, who pitched four games for the big league club last year.

First baseman Jose Abreu, third baseman Todd Frazier and left-handed starter Jose Quintana are among a core of veterans back for the White Sox.

Only Abreu appears untouchable while Frazier and Quintana have been the subject of trade rumors.

SoxFest is the team’s annual off-season gathering of fans, players and team officials at and came two weeks after the Cubs staged their own convention a few blocks north.

The White Sox broke a lengthy championship drought with their 2005 World Series title — a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros. It was the organization’s first trip to the Series since 1959.

Since then, the White Sox have had one division title (2008) and just four winning seasons.

Read the current issue of the Cook County Chronicle

Free subscription to the digital edition of the Cook County Chronicle

— White Sox fans welcome new manager, new direction as team rebuilds —