Winnebago County Calendar of Events Chronicle Media Staff —

THROUGH AUG. 3

Music in the Park

Sinnissippi Park Music Shell

1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford

free

Every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 3

Upcoming performers: June 27 – Rockford Concert Band, Patriotic Concert, June 29 – Rhythym Rockets, July 6 – The Jodi Beach Trio, July 11 – Rockford Concert Band, “Music Around the World”, July 13 – Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, July 18 – Rockford Concert Band, “Reflections in Sound”, July 20 – Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, July 25 – Rockford Concert Band, “The Great American Songbook”, July 27 – Blooze Brothers, Aug. 1 – Rock Valley Summer Festival Orchestra and Aug. 3 – Can’t Touch This. Information: www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/soundsofsummer

THROUGH SEPT. 3

Hello from Japan

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.

$8 per person, free for members and children age one and under

Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Ja-pan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items includ-ing vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics

The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale gar-den exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Con-servatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

JUNE 27-29

Art in Bloom Living Art Exhibit

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

free with RAM Admission ($7 adults, $3 students and seniors)

The museum is in full bloom during three-day event Art in Bloom as works of art from the RAM Collection are creatively interpreted through flowers and other organic material. Experience imaginative installations by talented local designers, as well as unique demonstrations, workshops, and programs throughout the event.

JUNE 29

Garden Explorers: Puppet Play Along

Anderson Japanese Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

9 a.m.

$5 for non-member adults, free for members and children under age 18

The programs designed for children ages 3-5 years old, but all ages are welcome. Children and their guardian(s) will learn some-thing about nature and then have a chance to explore the Garden after the program. Garden Explorers typically lasts one hour and guests are encouraged to arrive at 8:45am to reserve a seat. Storytime books are selected and provided by Rockford Public Library. Information: (815) 229-9390.

Picnic with a Princess

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden

2715 S. Main St., Rockford

6-8 p.m.

prices start at $15

The picnic date will take place inside the “Children’s Garden” and general admission includes General Admission ($15 per person 3 years and older) Includes all-day access to the Arboretum.

JULY 1

Heroes Unplugged – A Benefit for the Rockford Chapter of Guitars for Vets Celebrating Brian Leaf,

Nord-lof Center

118 N. Main St., Rockford

$10

3-6 p.m.

Heroes Unplugged features Rockford area bands per-forming in memory of Brian Leaf and in honor of those who have served in the armed forces of the USA. Information: (815) 985-0143

JULY 1-4

Durand Charm hosts an annual community Fourth of July Festival

in and around Nick Saelens Memorial Park

S. Center St.

Events start at 2 p.m. daily and run though 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday with rides, food and family fun daily. A street dance is scheduled for Saturday, kids parade and outhouse races on Sunday and a Family Vibe Color Walk and Durand Charm Duck Race on Tuesday.

JULY 2

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra presents the ComEd Independence Day Spectacular

Starlight Theatre on the Rock Valley College campus

3301 N. Mulford Road

Events begin at 8 p.m., admission is $30 for adults, $28 for students for an evening under the stars with a concert of patriotic favorites, complete with fireworks. Information: (815) 921-2160.

Freeport Sky Concert Community Festival

Stephenson County Fairgrounds

2250 S. Walnut Road, Freeport

Independence Day activities begin at 2 p.m. and continue into the evening, including live grand-stand music. (815-232-4592 from 2-9 p.m. The evening festivities begin with recognition of veterans, a presentation by actors portraying Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas and fireworks at dusk. Infor-mation: (815) 232-4592. )

JULY 4

The 54th Annual Rockford Fourth of July Parade

Kicks off at 7 p.m. on July 4, with Honorary Parade Marshal Joe Marino leading the pack. Known as Mr. Fourth of July, Marino is the Executive Director of the Rockford Fourth of July Civic Committee. He created the committee in 1963, and with community dona-tions Marino purchased fireworks and provided Rockford with its first downtown fireworks show. This year’s show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Davis Park where more than 5,000 shells will explode over downtown Rockford. Live music from Gramps with Amps and Courtney Davies and the Southern Charm Band will keep spectators at the Davis Park premium viewing area entertained.

Independence Day events in Cherry Valley

include a Patriotic Parade starting at Village Hall

806 E. State, at 1 p.m.

Participants are invited to decorate their bikes (or anything on wheels) and prizes will be awarded to all. Fireworks are scheduled after dusk.

The Ski Broncs will hosts a free show and fireworks display

Shorewood Park

236 Evelyn Ave., Loves Park

beginning at 7 p.m.

Modern bleachers and lawn seating available with concessions on-site. The Ski Broncs’ water ski show is in its 50th year.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–