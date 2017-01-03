— Metro East events

JAN. 6-8

Ice Skating at the Loading Dock

Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-8 p.m.

401 East Front St., Grafton

All-day skate pass $10.50; skate rental $5

Enjoy indoor skating on perfect ice. For more information, visit graftonloadingdock.com.

JAN. 6

Connecting to Our Root Chakra

Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Drive, Alton

$12

Learn about the benefits of yoga. For more information, call (618) 462-3900.

JAN. 7

Making Maple Syrup at Willoughby Farm

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville

Free

Register to attend the program on making maple syrup. To register, call (618) 346-7529.

Wildlife Photography Workshop: Eagles and Swans

Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.

$100

Beginning and intermediate disc camera photographers will learn how to get better pictures of wildlife. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.

Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.

Free

Artists will be sculpting on the streets of Alton. (618) 465-6676.

Live Bald Eagles at TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

23956 Green Acres Road, Dow

Free; donations appreciated

Come see a live bald eagle face to face. For more information, call (618) 466-2990.

Improv Quilting at Jacoby Arts Center

Saturday, 2-4:00 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

(618) 462-5222

The program is an interactive discussion of African American Traditional Improvisational Design and Composition with textile artists Angee Turner and Sun Smith-Foret. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

Live Christmas Tree Recycling in Columbia

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Drop-off at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, 1200 Evergreen

Free

Properly dispose of your live (now dead) Christmas tree. For more information, call (618) 281-7144, Ext. 104.

JAN. 9

EMS Basic Life Support Healthcare Provider Classes

Monday, 6-9:15 p.m.

Alton Memorial EMS Satellite, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton

$35

Learn the proper way to help someone going through a health crisis. For more information, call (618) 258-9930.

JAN. 9-10

Mental Health First Aid Responder Training

Monday & Tuesday, 5-9 p.m.

Centerstone, 2615 Edwards St., Alton

$35

The 8-hour training will teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. For more information, (618) 462-2331.

— Metro East events —