— Metro East events

Metro East eventsJanuary 3, 2017
JAN. 6-8
Ice Skating at the Loading Dock
Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-8 p.m.
401 East Front St., Grafton
All-day skate pass $10.50; skate rental $5
Enjoy indoor skating on perfect ice. For more information, visit graftonloadingdock.com.
JAN. 6
Connecting to Our Root Chakra
Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Drive, Alton
$12
Learn about the benefits of yoga. For more information, call (618) 462-3900.
JAN. 7
Making Maple Syrup at Willoughby Farm
Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville
Free
Register to attend the program on making maple syrup. To register, call (618) 346-7529.
Wildlife Photography Workshop: Eagles and Swans
Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.
$100
Beginning and intermediate disc camera photographers will learn how to get better pictures of wildlife. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.
Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.
Free
Artists will be sculpting on the streets of Alton. (618) 465-6676.
Live Bald Eagles at TreeHouse Wildlife Center
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
23956 Green Acres Road, Dow
Free; donations appreciated
Come see a live bald eagle face to face. For more information, call (618) 466-2990.
Improv Quilting at Jacoby Arts Center
Saturday, 2-4:00 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton
(618) 462-5222
The program is an interactive discussion of African American Traditional Improvisational Design and Composition with textile artists Angee Turner and Sun Smith-Foret. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.
Live Christmas Tree Recycling in Columbia
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Drop-off at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, 1200 Evergreen
Free
Properly dispose of your live (now dead) Christmas tree. For more information, call (618) 281-7144, Ext. 104.
JAN. 9
EMS Basic Life Support Healthcare Provider Classes
Monday, 6-9:15 p.m.
Alton Memorial EMS Satellite, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton
$35
Learn the proper way to help someone going through a health crisis. For more information, call (618) 258-9930.
JAN. 9-10
Mental Health First Aid Responder Training
Monday & Tuesday, 5-9 p.m.
Centerstone, 2615 Edwards St., Alton
$35
The 8-hour training will teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. For more information, (618) 462-2331.
