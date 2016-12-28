McHenry County Briefs

McHenry County

Holiday Lights Recycling Program offered throughout McHenry County

The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) announced that a Holiday Lights Recycling Program is being offered (at no cost) at several area municipalities. Residents can drop off holiday light strands, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords (garland, wreaths and other non-recyclable materials will not be accepted) at the following locations: Village of Algonquin Public Works, 110 Meyer Road; Village of Cary Public Works Building, 454 Cary Woods Circle; City of Crystal Lake Public Works, 100 W. Woodstock Street; Village of Lakewood Public Works, 6570 Haligus Road; City of McHenry Public Works, 1415 Industrial Drive; City of Woodstock City Manager’s Office, 121 W. Calhoun Street; Wonder Lake Chamber of Commerce, 7602 Hancock Drive; and Village Market West, 3410 Thompson Road, Wonder Lake. Contact other municipalities directly to determine whether a similar program is being offered. For more information, call Solid Waste Manager Kristy Hecke at (815) 334-4585 or visit www.mcdh.info.

Algonquin

Algonquin Library to begin 2017 Winter Reading Program

The Algonquin Area Library District announced that its 2017 Winter Reading Program, “Get Wrapped Up in Reading,” will begin Jan. 7 and continue through Feb. 28. Readers of all ages can register on Jan. 7 at the Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive or at the Branch Library, 115 Eastgate Drive. Adults can read up to five books for entry into a grand prize drawing, featuring a Kindle Fire. Runner-up prizes include gift cards from local businesses. Participating adults also can write a book review and be entered to win movie tickets. High school students who register can choose their own paperback book, and will receive an entry for the grand prize drawing for every book read before Feb. 28. Participating high school students who write a book review will be entered into a bonus drawing for movie tickets. Children (through eighth grade) who register will earn a paperback book and a drawing entry once a book log is completed. Participating children can keep reading to earn more entries for prizes, including gift cards, small toys, specialty books, LEGO items and stuffed animals. For more information, call the Main Library at (847) 458-6060 or the Branch Library at (847) 658-4343 — or visit www.aapld.org.

Huntley

Village of Huntley approves FY17 Operating and Capital Budget

The village reported that Huntley’s Fiscal Year 2017 (FY17) Annual Operating and Capital Budget was approved — in accordance with the Illinois State Statute and the Village Board of Trustees — on Dec. 8. Through the budget preparation and review process, operational and capital project goals were identified for completion in 2017. Goals were approved in support of the mission, vision and values statement of the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan. The FY17 Operating and Capital Budget totals more than $27.6 million in expenditures for all funds. Major projects included in the FY17 budget are regulatory and operations and maintenance upgrades to both the East and West Wastewater Treatment facilities; construction of a multi-use pedestrian/bicycle path; the Annual Street Improvement Program; water main replacements; and replacement of current financial management software. For more information, call Village Hall at (847) 515-5200 or visit www.huntley.il.us.

Johnsburg

Village of Johnsburg seeks photos for Johnsburg Photo Challenge

The village announced that it is seeking amateur photos to be entered into the Johnsburg Photo Challenge. Photos capturing the beauty of the village — including nature, sunrise, sunset, architecture, recreational and/or community events — should be submitted in person to Village Hall, 1515 Channel Beach Ave. or electronically to villagehall@johnsburg.org no later than Feb. 2, 2017. Contact information must be included with each submittal. Submitted photos may be utilized in future Village of Johnsburg newsletters and other publications, and on the village’s website. For more information, call Village Hall at (815) 385-6023 or visit www.villageofjohnsburg.org.

Crystal Lake

Chamber honors The Cottage with Pride in Crystal Lake Award

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce reported that its Board of Directors recently selected The Cottage, a restaurant and tavern located at 6 E. Crystal Lake Ave., to receive the Pride in Crystal Lake Award. The reward was presented in recognition of The Cottage’s commitment to the community by renovating its outdoor seating deck area and making other physical improvements to the building over the least several years, as well as supporting numerous events in the community and being involved in local legislation affecting other restaurants and businesses in Crystal Lake. The Pride in Crystal Lake Award is presented quarterly to a business, organization or individual who has exhibited pride in being dedicated to improving the quality of life and business in the community. For more information, call (815) 459-1300 or visit www.clchamber.com.

McHenry

McHenry City Council approves changes to snow removal law

The city announced that the McHenry City Council has approved changes to Municipal Code Chapter 21 regulating the depositing of snow. When snow is removed from driveways and sidewalks, it is now unlawful for anyone to deposit snow and ice from private property on or against a fire hydrant or any public sidewalk, roadway or loading/unloading area of a public transportation system, including the piling of snow and ice on curbs, streets, roadways and highways. Fire hydrants on residential properties must be kept free of snow in order to be ready for use in the event of an emergency. In addition, snow and ice should be removed from the entire constructed width of public sidewalks in order to provide safe passage for all pedestrians, including children walking to and from school. For more information, call (815) 363-2100 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.