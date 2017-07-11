–McHenry County Calendar of Events

July 13

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin

Free

See country music party band Dixie Crush in this session of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concert series. Food will be available for purchase from the Your Sister’s Tomato food truck. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org/recreation.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Lions Park Bandshell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary

Free

Enjoy a performance by rockin’ party band The Allstars in this edition of the Cary Park District’s Summer Concert series. For more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

July 14

Garden Party

6 p.m.

Ken Carpenter Park, Miller and Randall roads, Lake in the Hills

Free

Enjoy a family night out with child-friendly activities, snacks and games in this Lake in the Hills Parks & Recreation Department event. The first 50 participants will have an opportunity to create a take-home potted plant. For more information, call (847) 960-7460 or visit www.lith.org.

Movie in the Park

7-11 p.m.

Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, Huntley

Free

Bring the family, friends and blankets or chairs to see the animated Disney film, “Moana” (rated PG) on a big screen in the park. Activities begin at 7 p.m., and the movie will start at approximately 9 p.m. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org/recreation.

WSRep Comedy Night: Sketch & Improv

10:30 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$10 (at the door)

Enjoy this late-night sketch and improv comedy show, presented by the Williams Street Rep Comedy Troupe, on the Raue Café Stage. For more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

July 15

Cooking with Spices & Herbs

2-4 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 155 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this special program, chef Michael Niksic will discuss various herbs and spices, and ways to incorporate them into cooking. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Party Obvious, Teenage Mutant 90s Turtles

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See rock bands Party Obvious and Teenage Mutant 90s Turtles in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

July 17

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of “The Zookeeper’s Wife” (rated PG-13), a World War II drama about two zookeepers at the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion of Poland. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

July 18

SLC Senior Coffee

1 p.m.

Stage Left Café, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Seniors can drop in to enjoy coffee and socialize with friends — or just hang out and learn about what’s happening in the community — in this edition of the ongoing weekly program. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Concerts in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Beach Band Shell, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by dance/party/pop/rock band Ear Candy in this edition of the Crystal Lake Park District’s Concerts in the Park series. Food and beverages (including beer and wine; no glass, please) and small charcoal grills will be allowed. For more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

July 19

Genealogy on the Internet: Beyond Ancestry and FamilySearch

7-8:30 p.m.

McHenry Public Library, 809 N. Front St., McHenry

Free

Adults can learn how online genealogy research can be significantly expanded by using Cyndi’s List, Find My Past, Fold3, USGenWeb and other broad-coverage websites in this special program, presented by professional genealogist Maureen Brady. To register, and for more information, call (815) 385-0036 or visit www.mchenrylibrary.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events–