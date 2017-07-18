–McHenry County Calendar of Events

July 20

Barn Full of Bats

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center (Savanna Room), Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District program, adults and families (ages 5 and up) can enjoy an informative indoor presentation on bats, and then hike through Glacial Park to observe bats flying out of a barn at dusk. Participants who can’t make the 2-mile hike may drive their vehicles to the location. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin

Free

See rockin’ funk/soul band Soul 2 The Bone in this edition of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concerts series. Food will be available for purchase from the Mario’s Cart food truck. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Lions Park Band Shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary

Free

See the winners of the Cary Park District’s Teen Battle of the Bands contest in this edition of the ongoing Summer Concert Series. For more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

July 21

Friday Afternoon Blockbuster

2-4:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop by to enjoy a screening of the 2016 film, “The Light Between Oceans” (rated PG-13), a romantic drama about a World War I veteran living on a lighthouse island with his new Australian bride. Fresh popcorn will be served. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Movies in the Park

Dusk

Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail, Marengo

Free

Bring the family, and lawn chairs or blankets, to enjoy a screening of the popular animated Disney film, “Finding Dory” (rated G) in this edition of the Marengo Park District’s Movies in the Park summer series. For more information, call (815) 568-5126 or visit www.marengoparkdistrict.org.

John Benedeck

6 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

See renowned area pianist John Benedeck perform on the Raue Café Stage as part of the National Piano Conference. For more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

July 22

Restless Knites

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See reggae/rock/ska cover band Restless Knites perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

July 22, 23

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 22; 3 p.m. July 23

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$10

Bring the family to enjoy this theatrical production of the animated Dreamworks film, “Madagascar,” presented by Woodstock Children’s Summer Theatre. For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

July 25

Concerts in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Beach Band Shell, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by ‘60s cover band Shindig in this session of the Crystal Lake Park District’s ongoing Concerts in the Park series. Food and beverages (including beer and wine; no glass,

please) and small charcoal grills are allowed. For more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley

Free

See tropical rock (Jimmy Buffet and beyond) party band Pirates Over 40 in this session of the Huntley Park District’s Summer Concert Series. For more information, call (847) 669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

July 26

Movie Zone

2 p.m.

Marengo-Union Library District, 19174 E. Grant Highway, Marengo

Free

Enjoy a screening of the classic 1989 science fiction/comedy film, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” For more information, call (815) 568-8236 or visit www.muld.org.

