–McHenry County Calendar of Events

August 3

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin

Free

See ‘90s dance-party rock band Fool House in this edition of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concert series. Food will be available for purchase from the Toasty Cheese food truck. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

August 4

First Friday Concerts

7-8:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center Patio, Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy an evening of music and nature in this session of the McHenry County Conservation District’s First Friday Concerts series. This show features the Woodstock Community Choir, led by local singer, songwriter and musician Cassandra Vohs-Demann. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

August 5

Movies Too Terrible To Miss: ‘Batman & Robin’

2-4 p.m.

Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock

Free

Adults and teens are invited to bring snacks and drinks for a screening of the critically panned 1997 film, “Batman & Robin” (rated PG-13) in the final installment of the week-long Movies Too Terrible To Miss series. Cheering and mocking are encouraged. For more information, call (815) 338-0542 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

National Night Out: Community Cookout

4-7 p.m.

Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills

Free

Bring the family to this National Night Out community event, hosted by the Lake in the Hills Police Department. Activities include a police K-9 demonstration, a police department tour, a display of fire trucks and police vehicles, “PC” the Robotic Police Car and more. Free hot dogs will be served. For more information, call (847) 658-5676 or visit www.lith.org.

August 6

Midwest Mozart Concert Series

3 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$43 (A Seating), $28 (B Seating), $10 (students)

Enjoy “Mozart: The Young Genius,” a chamber orchestra performance presented by the Midwest Mozart Festival. The show includes Mozart’s “Symphony No. 2, K 17,” “Horn Concert No. 3, K 447” and “Symphony No. 29, K 201.” For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

August 7

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Stop by to enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Gifted” (rated PG-13), a drama about a single man raising his 7-year-old niece, a child prodigy in mathematics. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnburglibrary.org.

August 8

Solar Eclipse

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Cosman Center Theater, 12015 Mill St., Huntley

Free

In this Huntley Area Public Library off-site event (for ages 8 and up), Michelle Nichols, an astro-educator at Adler Planetarium, will discuss the upcoming solar eclipse (Aug. 21) and how to view it safely. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Concerts in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Beach Band Shell, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by jazz/R&B band Rhythm Rockets in the final edition of the Crystal Lake Park District’s 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Food and beverages (including beer and wine; no glass, please) and small charcoal grills are allowed. For more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

August 9

Playtime for Littles

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 23 months and under) and their caregivers can meet new friends in the Children’s Activity Center during this playtime free-for-all. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

August 10

Rock the Roof: Raue Center Fundraiser

7:30 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$10 (in advance), $15 (at the door)

See LAVA Rock, a tribute band that pays homage to rock legends Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Van Halen and AC/DC with vocalist Kerry Devine — in full costume — impersonating each group’s iconic lead singer. All proceeds will go toward maintenance of Raue Center’s roof. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

