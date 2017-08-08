–McHenry County Calendar of Events

August 10

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison Street, Algonquin

Free

See classic rock cover band Voyage in this edition of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concerts series. Food will be available for purchase from the Your Sister’s Tomato food truck. For more information, call 847-658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Concerts in the Park

7-9 p.m.

Veterans Park, 332 W. State Rd., Island Lake

Free

Bring blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks to enjoy a performance by veteran blues-rock band Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners in this session of the ongoing Concerts in the Park series. For more information, call 847-526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

August 12

Sandi Sylver

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop by the library with the family to enjoy a performance by ventriloquist, storyteller and songwriter Sandi Sylver. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Cabaret Series: Tina Naponelli

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

$10 (in advance), $15 (at the door)

See Crystal Lake native Tina Naponelli’s show, ”Kings and Queens of the Music Industry,” featuring classics from Michael Jackson, Carole King and Whitney Houston as well as current hits from Adele and others, in this session of the Raue Center’s new Cabaret Series. For tickets, and more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

August 13

Summer Sunday

1-4 p.m.

Colonel Palmer House, 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake

Free

Stop by the historic Colonel Palmer House for the final Summer Sunday event of the season, “Game On: 160 Years of Vintage Games and Toys,” a special program featuring games and toys of childhoods of the past. For more information, call 815-477-5873 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

Midwest Mozart Concert Series

3 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren Street, Woodstock

$43 (A Seating), $28 (B Seating), $10 (students)

Enjoy Mozart Moves to Vienna, a chamber orchestra performance presented by the Midwest Mozart Festival. Selections include “Overture to Marriage of Figaro, K 492,” “Violin Concerto No. 3, K 216” and “Symphony No. 40, K 550.” For tickets, and more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

August 14

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Stop by to enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Going in Style” (rated PG-13), a heist comedy starring veteran actors Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

August 15

Super Snakes

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Coral Woods, 7501 Somerset Drive, Marengo

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 5-12) can search the fields and forests of Coral Woods for snakes while learning about the reptiles’ lives and behavior — and meet a live example of a local snake – in this McHenry County Conservation District program. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.com.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, Huntley

Free

Bring chairs, blankets and snacks to the park and enjoy a performance by modern country cover band Young Guns in this session of the ongoing Summer Concert Series. For more information, call 847-669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

August 16

World Film Night: ‘Soul on a String’

6-8 p.m.

Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd Street, Woodstock

Free

Adults can enjoy a screening of the Chinese film, “Soul on a String,” the story of a solitary Tibetan cowboy who discovers a sacred stone. For more information, call 815-338-0542 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

Paint-A-Long with Krista

6-7 p.m.

The Studio Art School, 3316 W. Pearl Street, McHenry

$20 (residents), $25 (non-residents)

In this McHenry Parks & Recreation Department program, kids (ages 5 and up) can paint-a-long with guided instruction to create a work of art on canvas. The theme for this session is Colorful Cockatoo. To register, and for more information, call 847-363-2160 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

