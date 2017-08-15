–McHenry County Calendar of Events

August 17

Movie Night & PJ Party

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Teens (ages 12-18) can wear their comfiest “jammies” and gather for a showing of the 2017 romantic drama, “Everything, Everything” (rated PG-13) on the library’s large screen. Refreshments will be served. Registration is not required. For more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin

Free

See Chicago-based party rock band Libido Funk Circus in this edition of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concerts series. Food will be available for purchase from the Best Truckin’ BBQ food truck. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Summer Concert Series

7:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry

Free

Enjoy a performance by blues/classic rock band Catfish Conspiracy in this session of the 2017 Summer Concert Series. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Little Chef, Riverside Chocolate Factory, MJ’s and Corkscrew Pointe. For more information, call (815) 363-2100 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

August 19

Punt, Pass & Kick Competition

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary

Free

Boys and girls (ages 6-15) can compete against their peers in this official NFL Punt, Pass & Kick event, hosted by the Cary Park District. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., followed by the competition at 10 a.m. Pre-register online (www.carypark.org) or at the Community Center, 255 Briargate Road. On-site registration will be accepted. For more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.org.

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail

1-5 p.m.

Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary

$45, $15 (designated driver)

Adults (ages 21 and up) can sample beer from more than 18 regional brewers along a 1-mile, partially wooded trail in this special event, hosted by the McHenry County Conservation Foundation. The event also includes sand volleyball, bags and pick-up basketball games, live music by the River Valley Rangers, outdoor recreation vendors, and Toasty Cheese and The Crave Bar food trucks. Admission includes a commemorative beer glass and beer tastes from each brewer. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

August 20

Pringle School Sesquicentennial Celebration

1-4 p.m.

Historic Pringle School, 21596 River Road, Marengo

Free

Join the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum’s 150th birthday celebration of this historic, one-room school. The event includes an old-fashioned box lunch auction, a birthday party with cake, live music by The Kishwaukee Ramblers, a display of excavated artifacts and more. For more information, call (815) 923-2267 or visit www.gotohistory.org.

Film Screening: ‘The Wizard of Oz’

4 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a free screening of the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, a Kansas farm girl who embarks on an enchanting adventure during a wicked storm. For more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

August 21

The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease

10-11 a.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

In this program for older adults (ages 55 and up), Alzheimer’s Association Education and Outreach Manager Sue Sklar will cover information on diagnosis, risk factors, disease stages, treatment options and more. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

August 23

Wednesday Matinee

Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake

Free

Adults can bring a lunch and enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “The Zoopkeeper’s Wife” (rated PG-13). To register, and for more information, call (815) 459-1687 or visit www.crystallakelibrary.org.

The Stage LeftOvers

7 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Enjoy a performance by The Stage LeftOvers, presented by the Woodstock Opera House. The eclectic, 8-piece house band typically plays twice a month on Wednesdays. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

