–McHenry County Calendar of Events

August 31

Summer Concert Series

7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry

Free

Enjoy a performance by the Saturday June Band in this session of the 2017 Summer Concert Series. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Your Sister’s Tomato, MJ’s and Chain O’Lakes Brewery. For more information, call (815) 363-2100 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

Dave Martin

6:30 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by heartland balladeer/singer/songwriter/guitarist Dave Martin in the newly renovated Raue Cafe, located in the Raue Center lobby. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30-9 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin

Free

See modern country party band Dixie Crush in this edition of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concert Series. Food will be available for purchase from the Toasty Cheese food truck. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

September 1

SLC Senior Coffee

1 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Seniors can drop in to enjoy coffee and socialize with friends at the Stage Left Cafe, located next to the Woodstock Opera House. The ongoing program is held every Tuesday. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Mr. Myers Duo

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See Mr. Myers Duo perform songs by Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley, Jack Johnson, The Grateful Dead and more on the deck at this popular bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

First Fridays Concerts

7-8:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center Patio (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy an evening of music and nature in the final edition of the McHenry County Conservation District’s 2017 First Fridays Concerts series. This show features folk singer/songwriter/guitarist Charlie Parr. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

September 5

Lights, Action, CRAFT!

10 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 2-5 with a parent or caregiver) can view a short film and make a craft project in this session of the ongoing Lights, Action, CRAFT! program. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

September 6

Introduction to Google Apps

2-4 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

$10

Topics in this program (for ages 18 and up) include Google account creation, managing Google Drive, and an introduction to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Basic computer skills are required. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Understanding Medicare

6:30-8 p.m.

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

In this adult program, Sue Grossinger, Senior Services Coordinator at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, will discuss the ins and outs of Medicare Part A-D and how to get individual, personalized help. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.

September 7

Clean Eating with Chef Cherise

7-8:15 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Free

In this adult program, professional chef Cherise Slattery will discuss the methods behind the clean eating movement, including knife skill techniques for preparing fruits and vegetables quickly and easily. The program includes preparation and tasting of oats ‘n’ flax granola, tangy vegetable salad and organic fruit crumble. To register, and for more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.org.

September 8

Zumba Kids Black Light Party

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$10 (residents), $15 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 6-10) and their parents can jump, dance and shake to music, rhythms and beats based on original Zumba choreography in this Cary Park District event. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

