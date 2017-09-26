–McHenry County Calendar of Events

Sept. 29

Farm Stand

3-6 p.m.

Loyola University Chicago Retreat and Ecology Campus, 2710 S. Country Club Road, Woodstock

Free

All produce is grown on the Loyola campus and harvested the day of the stand. Varieties change each week and depend on what is in season but include fresh beets, lettuce, tomatoes, squash, beans, greens, okra and fruit. Fresh bread baked in Loyola’s kitchen is also sold.

Farm-to-Table Dinner

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Loyola University Chicago Retreat and Ecology Campus, 2710 S. Country Club Road, Woodstock

$80

This dinner will showcase Loyola University’s Retreat and Ecology Campus farm fresh produce and locally sourced products. Farm Manager Emily Zack will talk about the farm and discuss “growing” the dinner. Evening starts with a wine reception and appetizers and proceeds to a five-course wine dinner. For more information, call (815) 338-1032.

Sept. 30

Run Wild — Race for Open Space 5K

8-10 a.m.

Hickory Grove Highlands, 500 Hickory Nut Grove Lane, Cary

$40 for adults, $20 for children

This 5k trail race, which coincides with National Public Lands Day, journeys through woodland, prairie and riverfront habitats. This timed event features moderate terrain. For more information, email Education@mccdistrict.org or call (815) 479-5779.

19th Annual Plow Day and Customer Appreciation Day

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Von Bergen’s Country Market, 9805 Rt 173, Hebron

Free

Everyone is welcome to Von Bergen Country Markets’ annual expression of appreciation for its customers. In addition to a tractor show, activities include 9 a.m. tractor trek (ride); 1 p.m. children’s pedal pull; 2:30 p.m. performance by the Georgia Rae Family Band; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. pony rides, farm animals and pumpkin egg hunt; and 11:30 a.m. children’s play area.

Bees and Beekeeping

1 p.m.

Marengo-Union Library, 19714 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo

Free

A master gardener and beekeeper will talk about the hobby of beekeeping and answer questions. This program is intended for patrons 12 and up. Registration is required. Call (815) 568-8236.

Great Ball Race

3 p.m.

Brink Street between Williams and Main streets, Crystal Lake

Tickets are $5 each, three for $10, seven for $20

The Great Ball Race is held in conjunction with the Johnny Appleseed Festival. Here’s how it works: Numbered raffle tickets are sold to the public. Brightly colored plastic balls are numbered to correspond with the numbers on the raffle tickets. These balls are then be released and “rolled” down Brink Street with the fastest balls winning prizes for their owners. Grand prize is $1,000. Other prizes are for merchandise.

Oct. 1

Black Diamond Kite Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lippold Park Lacrosse Fields, 851 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake

Free

Build a kite or bring your own. The first 250 children will receive free kites. Watch professional kite flyers fill the sky with enormous kites. Pack a blanket and picnic lunch for your family to enjoy while flying kites. The event will be held rain or shine.

Paws for a Cause Community Dog Walk

12-3 p.m.

Hatchery Park, 2314 Hatchery Road, Spring Grove

$20 for one person and one dog; $50 for one family and one dog; $5 for each additional dog

The 6th annual Paws for a Cause Community Dog Walk will raise money for the Centegra Gavers Breast Center and Breast Care Fund. The walk will be about one mile along a limestone path in Hatchery Park. Walkers do not need a dog to participate. Several businesses and vendors will showcase their products and services. There will also be games, raffles, music and light refreshments. To register, go to pawsforacausewalk.org.

