–McHenry County Calendar of Events

June 8

GET LIT(erary)

7 p.m.

Raue Center Café, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

Stop by for this session of the monthly GET LIT(erary) series, which features a selected group of Williams Street Repertory actors reading from work by a wide array of distinguished authors. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.wsrep.org.

Summer Concert Series

7:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry

Free

See the City Jazz Band perform live in this session of the ongoing Summer Concert Series. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call (815) 363-2100 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

June 9

Slithering Snakes

10-11 a.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

In this drop-in family program, presenter Dakotah Henn will introduce attendees to a variety of snakes. No registration is required. For more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Concerts in the Park

7-9 p.m.

Veterans Park, 332 W. State Road, Island Lake

Free

See Ghost Ryder perform a variety of country and rock music in this edition of the ongoing Concerts in the Park series. Bring snacks, drinks, chairs and blankets — and bug spray! For more information, call (847) 526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

June 10

Scorched Earth Day Festival

3-10 p.m.

Scorched Earth Brewing, 203 Berg St., Algonquin

$15 (over age 18), free (under 18)

Enjoy this live music and craft beer fest, featuring pop/electronic/dance band The War On Peace, Americana/folk band The Crane Wives, raw garage rockers Yoko and the Oh No’s and indie rock band Friday Pilots Club, as well as a selection of Scorched Earth craft beers. The event also includes food from an array of local eateries and lawn games. For more information, call (224) 209-8472 or visit www.scorchedearthbrewing.com.

Tape Resist Art

3-4 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$27 (residents), $41 (non-residents)

Participants (ages 7-11) in this Cary Park District art class will use tape to create a design and then paint around it. Learn how to use gradient techniques to transition colors and add textures with simple ingredients. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

June 10, 11

‘

Cinderella’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 10; 2 p.m. June 11

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$23 (adults), $15 (students)

Enjoy this classical ballet, presented by Judith Svalander Dance Theatre, including a never-before-seen peek into Cinderella’s childhood. For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

June 11

LITH Rock: Battle of the Bands

4 p.m.

Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills

Free

See local teen bands (ages 12-21) compete for a chance to play at the Illinois State Fair in this Battle of the Bands event, sponsored by the Illinois Park & Recreation Association’s Teen Committee. For more information, call (847) 960-7460 or visit www.lith.org.

June 12

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “The Shack” (rated PG-13), about a depressed father who visits a mysterious shack after suffering a family tragedy. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Youth Craft: Father’s Day Craft

4 p.m.

Marengo-Union Library District, 19714 E. Grant Highway, Marengo

Free

Kids (ages 5-11) can make a clay pot solar light to take home as a Father’s Day gift. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 568-8236 or visit www.muld.org.

June 14

Bubbling Bobolinks

6-8:30 p.m.

Glacial Park (Kettle Parking Lot), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Adults (ages 14 and up) can join bird enthusiast Dave Miller for an evening walk in search of grassland birds in Glacial Park in this McHenry County Conservation District drop-in program. Hang around after the walk to tally bird counts and share refreshments. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events–