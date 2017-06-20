–McHenry County Calendar of Events

June 22

Kids Summer Movie

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Kids can stop by to enjoy a screening of the 2017 animated action film, “The LEGO Batman Movie” (rated PG) on the library’s large screen. Free movie treats will be provided. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Lions Park Band Shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary

Free

Enjoy a performance by Mulligan Stew, a veteran Chicago-based band that plays a blend a Celtic, folk, rock, bluegrass and country music, in this edition of the ongoing Summer Concert Series. For more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

Algonquin Summer Concerts

7:30 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin

Free

See long-running jazz/pop/blues singer and entertainer Tony Ocean in the opening session of the 2017 Algonquin Summer Concerts series. Food will be available for purchase from the Toasty Cheese food truck. For more information, call (847) 658-2716 or visit www.algonquin.org.

June 23

Breakfast and Bobbers

9 a.m.

Morrison Park Pier, 110 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lakemoor

Free

Meet at the pier to enjoy breakfast goodies and then search for a lucky fishing hole at Lily Lake in this Lakemoor Parks & Recreation Department program. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water, coffee or juice. Kids under age 16 do not need a fishing license (everyone else does). No registration is required. For more information, call (815) 385-6303 or visit www.lakemoor.net/parks.

Lucy’s Comedy Café

8:30 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$20 (in advance), $25 (at the door)

Grab some laughs at Lucy’s Comedy Café, a long-running Raue Center program that features live performances from a wide range of regional and national comedians. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

June 24

Kids Concert

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to see a fun-filled concert in the library’s Meeting Room, featuring critically acclaimed kids rock band ScribbleMonster. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Joey’s Angels Fundraiser

9 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Donations

See R&B/rock band The Contractors along with Cap’n Funk & The Groove Train perform live in this fundraiser for Joey’s Angels, a local chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

Drive-In Movie Night

7:30 p.m.

Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills

$5 (per car), $2 (lawn seating)

Bring the family to experience a nostalgic drive-in movie at Sunset Park, featuring the hit animated film, “Sing” (rated PG). Cars will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Blankets, chairs and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. For more information, call (847) 960-7460 or visit www.lith.org.

June 27

Teen Tuesdays

2-3 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

In this session of Teen Tuesdays (for grades 6-12), attendees can enjoy interactive activities along with a screening of the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie (rated PG-13). To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Concert in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Band Shell, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

See Voices in Harmony perform live in this session of the Crystal Lake Park District’s 2017 Concert in the Park series. For more information, call (815) 459-0680, Ext. 1213 or visit www.carypark.com.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Village Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley

Free

See Blues Brothers tribute band The Blooze Brothers in this edition of the Huntley Park District’s Summer Concert series. For more information, call (847) 669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events–