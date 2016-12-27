McHenry County Events

December 29

Nature’s Puppet Show & Tea Party

1:30-3 p.m.

Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake

$3 (residents), $5 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation “Just for Kids” (with chaperone) program, participants can bring a favorite puppet or stuffed animal and enjoy tea and snacks while watching various puppet shows about local wildlife. Afterward, kids can create a sock puppet using materials provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 479-5779 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

December 30

Piano Man: A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$28 (adults), $23 (seniors), $18 (students)

See Piano Man, a nationally renowned tribute band dedicated to the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, perform in concert. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

December 30

Kids No School Movie in Johnsburg

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Kids can enjoy a showing of the PG-rated animated film, “The Secret Life of Pets” on a large screen. Free movie treats will be provided. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

December 31

New Year’s Eve Comedy Event in Crystal Lake

1 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$57, $52

Bid an early farewell to 2016 in this stand-up comedy event, starring WGN Radio morning host Steve Cochran and special guests John DaCosse, Pat McGann and Tim Beneker. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

December 31

Spring Grove New Year’s Eve Dinner Party

7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove Tavern, 2508 Route 12, Spring Grove

$75

Choose your dinner option (prime rib, ribeye & crab legs or salmon & blackened shrimp), which includes soup, salad, potato, veggies and dessert. The evening also includes music, party favors, an open bar (until midnight) and a champagne toast (at midnight). Doors open at 7 p.m.. Free cab rides and 10 percent off breakfast on Jan. 1, 2017 will be available. For reservations, and more information, call (815) 675-0905 or visit www.sgtavern.com.

December 31

Sideouts’ New Year’s Eve Party in Island Lake

8 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$65, $40

Choose one of two packages at this New Year’s Eve party to enjoy dinner or appetizers, as well as an open bar, dancing, party favors, a champagne toast and live music by rock cover band GooRoos. For reservations, and more information, call (847) 526-7174, send an email to nichole@sideouts.com or drakelord@sideouts.com — or visit www.sideouts.com.

January 2

Fox River Grove Knitting & Crochet Club

7-8 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Come join this lively group of knitters and crochet artists. All ages and experience levels are welcome. The club meets on the first and third Monday every month. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

January 3

Algonquin Play to Learn!

10-11:30 a.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Free

Children and a caregiver can enjoy play-filled activities that help develop early learning and reading skills in this Children’s Preschool Program. For more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.org.

January 3

Fox Valley Rocketeers

7:30-9 p.m.

Woodstock North High School (Room D187), 3000 Raffel Road, Woodstock

Free

Stop by the January club meeting of the Fox Valley Rocketeers, a local club of model rocketry enthusiasts. Attendees can learn about the Northern Illinois Rocketry Convention, scheduled for Feb. 18, 2017 at the same location. For more information, call Mark Bundick at (815) 337-9068 or visit www.foxvalleyrocketeers.org.

January 5

Fox Lake Murder Mystery Book Club

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop by to join a discussion of the novel, “Claws of the Cat,” the first of five books in author Susan Spann’s Shinobi Mystery Series. Check out a copy of the book in advance at the Circulation Desk, located on the first floor. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.