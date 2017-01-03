McHenry County Events

January 5

Woodstock Library Movie: ‘Pete’s Dragon’

10-11:45 a.m.; 6-7:45 p.m.

Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock

Free

All ages are welcome to attend one of two showings of the popular, animated Disney film, “Pete’s Dragon” (rated PG). For more information, call (815) 338-0542 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

January 7

Elvis: The Actor & The Icon

2-3 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Celebrate the life and legacy of iconic entertainer Elvis Presley through his work in the movie industry. Refreshments will be served. For more information call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

January 7

Marengo Winter Explorations

Noon to 3 p.m.

Marengo Ridge Conservation Area (Shelter No. 1), 2411 N. Route 23, Marengo

Free

Stop by anytime or stay for the duration of this three-hour McHenry County Conservation District program that features different stations set up for families to explore winter’s wonders. Hot chocolate will be provided. No registration is required. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

January 7

American English

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$20-$35

See internationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band American English, voted No. 1 for three consecutive years by thousands of fans during sound-alike contests at Beatlefest. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

January 9

Algonquin Library Penguin Party!

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Free

Kids can attend this drop-in party in celebration of the Winter Reading program. The event includes an indoor snowball fight, penguin crafts, and other games and activities. For more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.org.

January 9

Crystal Lake Drop-In Tot Open Gym

9:30-11 a.m.

Grand Oaks Gym, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake

$5

Moms, dads, grandparents, nannies and caregivers can meet and mingle while kids (ages 1-4) play, climb and make new friends in this session of the ongoing Crystal Lake Park District program. For more information, contact Joe Davison at (815) 459-0680, send an email to jdavison@crystallakeparks.org or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

January 10

Owls of Illinois

6-7 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Learn about the natural history of owls, their relationship with humans and their importance in the wild during this all-ages program, sponsored by the McHenry County Conservation District. A live owl will visit as well! Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

January 10

Huntley Libary Pajamarama

6:30-7 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Kids can visit the library in their PJs for bedtime stories and a snack with Miss Michelle. The event is intended for families with children ages 2-6. To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

January 11

Johnsburg Library Backyard Explorers Nature Club

10 a.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Curious children (ages 3-5) are invited to explore the wonders of nature through science and art in this edition of the monthly program. Wear clothing appropriate for mess. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

January 11

The Stage Leftovers

7 p.m.

Stage Left Café, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

See eight-piece jam band The Stage Leftovers, presented by the Woodstock Opera House. For more information, call (815) 337-1395, send an email to café@woodstockil.gov or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

January 11

McHenry Children’s Paint-A-Long

6-7 p.m.

The Studio School of Art, 3316 W. Pearl St., McHenry

$20 (residents), $25 (non-residents)

Children (ages 6-13) can paint-a-long with guided instruction to create a work of art on canvas. Parents may drop kids off or stay and paint a work of their own. Reservations are required. To sign up, and for information, call (815) 363-2160 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.