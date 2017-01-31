McHenry County Events

February 2

Family Movies: ‘The BFG’

6-7:40 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the 2016 fantasy adventure film, “The BFG,” about a girl named Sophie who encounters the “Big Friendly Giant.” No snacks, please. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

February 2

Silhouette Cameo Lab: Card Making

6:30-8 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Free

In this Adult Computer Class, participants can learn how to make personalized Valentine’s Day cards with the help of the library’s Silhouette Cameo and card stock. Basic computer and mouse experience is required. To register, and for more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.org.

February 4

First Saturday: Hands-On History

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colonel Palmer House, 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake

Free

In this Crystal Lake Park District event, kids (ages 5-10 with a parent) can stop by the historic Colonel Palmer House to make a Victorian-style Valentine card. For more information, call Mary Ott at (815) 477-5873, send an email to palmerhouse@crystallakeparks.org or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

February 4

The Neverly Brothers: A Rock ’n’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren Street, Woodstock

$25

Enjoy a performance by The Neverly Brothers, a tribute band that covers music created by 1950s American rock ’n’ roll pioneers through the British Invasion of the early ’60s. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

February 4

Crafts for Kids: Valentine Stamping

2-4 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Kids (ages 8 and up) can have a “stamping” good time making Valentines and other craft projects with instructor Darla Wilson. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

February 5

Woodstock Willie’s Family Fun Day

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mixin Mingle, 124 Cass St., Woodstock

2 tickets for $1

Bring the whole family to this Groundhog Day-themed fun fair that features an opportunity to see Woodstock Willie throughout the day. Kids can use tickets to make crafts, color, take pictures with photo booth props, play games to win prizes, get pizza and treats, and more. To RSVP, and for more information, call (815) 308-5170 or visit www.mixinmingle.com.

February 5

Super Bowl Party

5 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$40 (guys), $25 (girls), $60 (couples)

Ages 21 and up can watch Super Bowl LI on Sideouts’ 15 1/2-foot HD LED TV. The big-game bash includes a premium open bar, a 40-foot mega football buffet (until halftime), a halftime dessert table and a postgame pizza buffet. Purchase tickets in advance for reserved seating or reserve a room for a private party (20 to 50 people). For more information, call (847) 256-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

February 6

Teen Book Club

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Students (grades 6-12) can join for a discussion of author Brian K. Vaughan’s book, “Pride of Baghdad.” Copies of the book are available for check-out at the first-floor Circulation Desk. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

February 7

Adult Craft Night

6:30 p.m.

Marengo-Union Library District, 19714 E. Grant Highway, Marengo

Free

Participants (ages 18 and up) can make a scented sugar scrub in this craft program. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 568-8236 or visit www.muld.org.

February 8

Children’s Paint-A-Long: Valentine Piggy

6-7 p.m.

The Studio Art School, 3316 W. Pearl St., McHenry

$20 (residents), $25 (non-residents)

In this McHenry Parks & Recreation Department program, kids (ages 6-13) can paint-a-long with guided instruction to create a Valentine-themed work of art on canvas. Parents are welcome to stay and paint a work of their own. To register, and for more information, call (847) 363-2160 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.