McHenry County Events

April 7

There Goes The Neighborhood

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See pop-punk/alternative rock cover band There Goes The Neighborhood in concert at this popular bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

April 8

Chicago Highlanders Pipes & Drums

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In observance of Tartan Day, commemorating the Scottish Declaration of Independence, the Chicago Highlanders Pipes & Drums Corps will perform and share facts about Scotland’s rich, cultural history. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

April 8

Watch Out for Waterfowl

8-10:30 a.m.

Glacial Park (Kettle Parking Lot), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

New and experienced birders alike (ages 14 and up) can enjoy a spring walk with volunteer bird enthusiast Dave Miller in this McHenry County Conservation District drop-in event. Participants will drive to various locations in search of migrating waterfowl and other birds, and then return to Glacial Park to compare notes and share refreshments. Bring binoculars and dress for the possibility of wet trails. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

April 8

The Georgia Rae Family Band

8 p.m.

Stage Left Café, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

$25

Enjoy an evening of mountain music — inspired by a mix of Americana, bluegrass, contemporary folk rock and swing — with The Georgia Rae Family Band, anchored by three sisters and their mom. The show is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Opera House. Ticket purchase includes one free drink. For tickets, and more information, call the Woodstock Opera House box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

April 8

Jon Lovitz

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$35-$45

See comedian Jon Lovitz, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live (1985-90) who has enjoyed a long career in movies, TV and on stage since leaving the iconic show. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

April 11

Make It or Take It Oil Painting

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake

$65, $60 (residents)

Make and take home a painting in this Crystal Lake Park District art class (for ages 18 and up). The theme for this session is, “Little Girl in the Tulips.” All supplies are included. Bring a snack for lunch. Registration closes April 6. To sign up, and for more information, contact Jennifer Peterson at (815) 459-0680, Ext. 1219 or via email at jpeterson@crystallakeparks.org — or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

April 11

Pajamarama

6:30-7 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Kids (ages 2-6 with a parent or caregiver) can visit the library in their PJs for bedtime stories and a snack with Miss Michelle. To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

April 12

Backyard Explorers Nature Club

10 a.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Kids (ages 3-5 with an adult) can explore the wonders of nature through science and art — indoors and out — in this session of the monthly program. Wear clothing appropriate for mess. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

April 12

Dog Egg Hunt

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Dog Park at Hoffman Park, West Main Street, Cary

$2

Leash up your pup and head to the Dog Park for a dogs-only egg hunt. Each dog may collect up to 10 treat-filled eggs and have their picture taken with the Bunny. Bring a blanket or bag for collecting eggs. Dogs do not need to be a Dog Park member to participate. To register, and for more information, call the Cary Park District at (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

April 12

‘Orphan Train’ Author Clark Kidder

7-8:30 p.m.

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

Join Clark Kidder, author of “Emily’s Story: The Brave Journey of an Orphan Train Rider,” as he recounts the story of his paternal grandmother, Emily Kidder, who rode an orphan train at the age of 13 in 1906. Sales and signing of the book will follow the presentation. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.