McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

School Dist. 156 staff to get suicide prevention training

The McHenry County Health Board and Marengo Community High School District 156 announced a collaborative effort to provide suicide prevention programming to approximately 80-100 district staff members and faculty. QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for suicide prevention is an evidence-based practice that focuses on how to recognize persons who may be at risk of suicide, persuade them to seek and accept help, and refer them to appropriate resources. The QPR model embraces a community level approach, promoting a greater sense of shared responsibility for the prevention of suicide as well as a greater sense of community competence in learning the skills necessary to prevent suicide attempts and completions. For more information, call the Mental Health Board at (815) 455-2828 or visit www.mchenrycountyqpr.org.

Fox Lake

Series of poetry slams on tap at local art studio

The village has partnered with Studio 25 Art Creations to offer a series of poetry slam events for ages 14 and up, to be held every third Thursday (including April 20) at Studio Art Creations, 5 Nippersink Blvd. The format puts a dual emphasis on writing and performing, encouraging poets to focus on what they’re saying and how they’re saying it. No previous experience is required. All performers must pre-register at least one week prior to the event date. To register, visit www.studio25creations/poetry-slam/. Doors open at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (standard) and $3 (students with ID). Patrons can bring their own snacks, and their own beer and wine (ages 21 and up). Pop and water will be available for purchase. For more information, call (224) 225-1563 or visit www.studio25creations.com.

Algonquin

Village announces slate for free leaf collection

The village announced that Groot Industries will offer free leaf collection for Algonquin residents, beginning April 6 and continuing through April 21. Collection will occur on normal refuse collection days. All leaves must be placed in standard paper yard-waste bags or in reusable, 32-gallon trash containers. Residents may use a large, visible red “X” to indicate yard waste on reusable containers. Leaves should not be placed in loose piles. Groot also will provide free pick-up of branches during the same time period. Branches must be tied in bundles not exceeding four feet in length and two feet in diameter. Grass clippings and other yard waste (such as plantings, sod, dirt or wood chips) will require a collection sticker. Any bags or cans that contain leaves mixed with other yard waste also will require a collection sticker. For more information, call (847) 658-2700 or visit www.algonquin.org.

Crystal Lake

Dist. 158 names Crystal Lake South principal to new post

The Community High School District 155 Board of Education recently approved Scott Shepard as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. Shepard will continue to serve in his role as principal of Crystal Lake South High School until June 30, and will begin his new post July 1. During Shepard’s four-year tenure at Crystal Lake South, the school’s ACT scores increased from an average of 21.9 to 22.7, and the number of AP (Advanced Placement) tests taken has nearly tripled. In addition, he was selected as the Illinois Principals Association Kishwaukee Region Principal of the Year in 2013. Shepard previously served as principal of Marengo High School after spending eight years as a principal in Nebraska.

Johnsburg

Village earns prestigious financial reporting award

The village recently received notice that it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2016. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the village and its management. A formal presentation to recognize the achievement will take place at a future Village Board meeting. For more information, call (815) 385-6023 or visit www.johnsburg.org.

McHenry

City to begin spring hydrant flushing program

The city’s spring hydrant flushing program is scheduled to begin April 10 and run through April 21. In case of a delay, the flushing operation will be completed the week of April 28. Hydrant flushing is necessary to clean and maintain the city’s water distribution system. During the flushing period, water can become discolored. If this occurs, residents should run cold tap water for a few minutes until the water clears. If the problem is not immediately corrected, the procedure should be repeated approximately an hour later. Hot water should not be used until the cold tap water is fully clear. Though discoloration is not hazardous to human consumption, clothing can become stained during laundering. For more information, call the Public Works Department at (815) 363-2186 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

Spring Grove/Richmond

Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held at high school

The Village of Spring Grove Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Village of Richmond, Burton Township and Richmond Township, will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at the Richmond-Burton Community High School Gymnasium, 8311 N. Route 31. The event will begin with a visit from the Easter Bunny at 1:30 p.m., followed by the egg hunt at 2 p.m. Participants will be grouped by age (0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-10) for the hunt. There will be more than 2,500 eggs on-site, including two special eggs per age group, with a limit of 10 eggs per child. Children who find a special egg will win a basket filled with toys and candy. All children must be accompanied by an adult during the event. No pre-registration is required. The event is free. Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support a local food pantry. For more information, call (815) 675-2121 or visit www.springgrovevillage.com.