–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Sheriff’s Office offers Citizens Police Academy

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, is accepting applications for its 11-week Citizens Police Academy (CPA). Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 6, with graduation set for Nov. 15. The CPA consists of classes, discussions and demonstrations of the various operations and divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. The goal of the CPA is to facilitate an enjoyable, educational, hands-on learning experience of the field of law enforcement while expanding community members’ knowledge of available services. Participants must be at least 18 years old, pass a criminal background check and sign a waiver form. Attendees who successfully complete the program will have an opportunity to participate in the Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program. Applications are available online at www.mchenrysheriff.org. Applications must be postmarked or submitted in person (by July 28) to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, Ill. 60098. For more information, contact the Community Relations Division at (815) 338-2144 or via email at sheriff@co.mchenry.il.us — or visit www.mchenrysheriff.org.

Woodstock

Decorative area at Metra lot gets new look

The city reported that the Woodstock Public Works Maintenance Division recently completed an overhaul of the island planter boxes in the Metra parking lot, located on Throop Street. Staff repaired the decorative wall by resetting missing or damaged bricks, and also installed a cap to give the wall a finished look. Workers also pruned years of overgrowth to bushes, removed dead vegetation and root systems, and cleared the necessary space to install more aesthetically pleasing plants and flowers. The selected greenery is tolerant to all conditions, including salt application to the parking lot during extreme winter weather. A peninsula near the back of the lot also received attention during the project. Staff removed overgrown, unhealthy bushes and their root systems, and installed vegetation consistent with the main planter island. For more information, call (815) 338-6118 or visit www.woodstockil.gov.

Huntley

Police Dept. to host National Night Out event

The village announced that the Huntley Police Department, 10911 Main St., will host a National Night Out Open House from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1. Attendees will have an opportunity to take an interactive tour of the police department and learn about its daily operations. The event also includes a bouncy house and touch-a-truck for kids, as well as a dunk tank (with police officers) for all ages. National Night Out, held annually on the first Tuesday of August, is designed to promote police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. For more information, call (847) 515-5311 or visit www.huntley.il.us.

Johnsburg

Dancing Under the Stars event offers wine, beer tasting

The village, in coordination with the Community Affairs Committee, will host the 3rd Annual Dancing Under the Stars event from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 4 at Rescue Squad Memorial Park, located at Johnsburg Road and West Church Street. The event (for ages 21 and up), includes wine and craft beer tastings, and appetizers, provided by International House of Wine & Cheese, as well as music and dancing. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are available from Community Affairs Committee members and village trustees, and at Village Hall, 1515 Channel Beach Blvd. For more information, call (815) 385-6023 or visit www.johnsburg.org.

McHenry

City offers buy-back program for unused waste stickers

The city announced that the Waste Management buy-back program for unused garbage and yard waste stickers will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, beginning July 31, at City Hall, 333 S. Green St. Personnel from Waste Management will be available through Aug. 12 to provide residents with forms to fill out for a refund check. Forms for refund checks will continue to be available at City Hall until Sept. 30. Refund checks will take 6-8 weeks to process. The city’s current refuse and recycling contract with Waste Management for residential waste hauling expires on July 31. A new contract with Prairieland Disposal, approved in February, will go into effect Aug. 1, and will affect single-family and multi-family dwellings (four or less units per dwelling). For more information, call (815) 363-2100 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

Crystal Lake

Dist. 47 names new principals at pair of schools

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 announced that Steve Scarfe, principal for the past two years at North Elementary School, 500 Woodstock St., has been named the new principal at Bernotas Middle School, 170 N. Oak St., beginning with the 2017-18 school year. Christina Moran will assume the role of principal at North Elementary School after serving as the school’s assistant principal for the past three years. Scarfe replaces Dr. Jeff Prickett, who has taken on a new role as principal of McHenry High School’s East Campus. In addition, Ken Hommowun will be the new assistant principal at North Elementary School after serving for the past two years as dean of students at Old Orchard Junior High School, in Skokie. For more information, call (815) 356-3450 or visit www.d47.org.

Spring Grove

Chamber to host annual Charity Auto Show

The Richmond-Spring Grove (RSG) Chamber of Commerce will host the 12th Annual Charity Auto Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30 at Scott Forge Intermatic, located at the corner of Route 12 and Winn Road. The event — intended to benefit local non-profit community programs and organizations — features more than 100 classic cars on display, and includes food and drinks, a DJ, prizes and more. Admission is free. The first 70 attendees will receive a goody bag. In case of rain, the event will be held Aug. 6. For more information, call the RSG Chamber at (815) 678-7742 or visit www.rsgchamber.com.

