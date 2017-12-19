–McHenry County Calendar of Events Dec. 20 – Dec. 28

December 21

Teen Holiday Party

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Teens (ages 12-18) can enjoy a pizza feast, a $5 gift exchange (optional) and a screening of “Elf: The Interactive Movie” (rated PG) in this holiday bash, presented by TAG (Teen Advisory Group). Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Solstice Night Hike

7-9 p.m.

Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake

$5 (residents), $7 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District event, adults and families (ages 6 and up) can celebrate the winter solstice, which brings the longest, darkest night of the year to the northern hemisphere. The event includes a candlelight hike ending at a warm campfire. Come dressed for the weather and prepared for outdoor activities. No flashlights, please. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

December 22

Teen Craft

4 p.m.

Marengo-Union Library District, 19714 E. Grant Highway, Marengo

Free

Teens (ages 12-17) can make a soul stone with special message for 2018 in this craft program. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 568-8236 or visit www.muld.org.

Windy City Dueling Pianos

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by nationally renowned, Chicago-based act Windy City Dueling Pianos at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 23

Open Gym Tennis for Teens

4-6 p.m.

The Racket Club, 9101 S. Route 31, Algonquin

$5

In this ongoing Crystal Lake Park District program, teens (ages 12-17) can gather to play tennis in an open gym format. Membership at The Racket Club is not required. For more information, call (847) 658-5688 or visit www.theracketclub.org.

Ugly Sweater Contest

7-10 p.m.

Stucky’s Bar & Grille, 4000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Wear your best ugly holiday sweater to participate in this year’s version of Stucky’s annual Ugly Sweater Contest. For more information, call (815) 331-8050 or visit www.stuckysbarandgrille.com.

Solstice Celebration

1-3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

$1

In this winter solstice event, celebrate the sun following the shortest day of the year by raising a glass of hot cocoa around a campfire. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Ed Hall’s Woodstock Christmas Guitar Night

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$31

In this year’s version of the annual tribute to the late Ed Hall, enjoy an evening of entertaining arrangements for guitar as well as popular holiday favorites performed by four internationally renowned musicians: Patty Larkin, Jack Wilson, 2015 International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion David Youngman and award-winning guitarist/songwriter Jeff Friedlander, also the show’s host. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

December 26

Teen Gaming Drop-In

7-8:30 p.m.

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

Teens (grades 6-12) can get together to play Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and other games on the big screen. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. For more information, call (847) 639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.

December 27

Family Movie Night

6:15-7:45 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the animated superhero film, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (rated PG). No snacks, please. For more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

December 28

‘Tis the Season Movie Series

7-9 p.m.

Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock

Free

All ages are welcome to attend a screening of the 1972 disaster film, “The Poseidon Adventure” (rated PG), featuring an all-star cast headed by Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine and Shelley Winters. For more information, call (815) 338-0542 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

