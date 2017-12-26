–McHenry County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 5

December 28

Winter Break Movie

2-3:45 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Free

Kids can drop in to enjoy a screening of the classic 1990 holiday comedy, “Home Alone” (rated PG) in the Harnish Meeting Room. Chips will be served. For more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.org.

December 29

DJ Wizz Kid

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

Get ready to hit the dance floor at this popular area bar and eatery with DJ Wizz Kid spinning favorite tunes until 3 a.m. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 30

Family Noon Year’s Eve

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake

$8

In this Crystal Lake Park District event, kids (ages 5 and up with parent) who can’t stay up until midnight can count down to the stroke of 12 p.m. and ring in the “Noon Year” with noisemakers, sparkling cider and other treats. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

New Year Bingo

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids and their families can get together to play Bingo in the Children’s Activity Center. Prizes will be included. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

New Year’s and Nature

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Bring the family to learn about the history of the New Year holiday and its connection to nature — and possibly create a nature-themed New Year’s resolution of your own. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

December 31

Off Square Music’s New Year’s Eve Party

7 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Stop by to enjoy live music with various local artists and a champagne toast at midnight during Off Square Music’s annual New Year’s Eve Party at Stage Left Cafe. To sign up for a 10-minute performance slot, call Keith Johnson at 815-338-5164. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

A Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$27 (Zone A), $25 (Zone B and C)

Welcome in the New Year with Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama, a high-energy, rockin’ blues band fronted by acclaimed guitarist Jimmy Nick. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

January 3

Trail Tales

1-3:30 p.m.

Brookdale Shelter, 18410 Highway 14, Woodstock

Free (residents), $2 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District program, kids (ages 5-13 with an adult) can explore trails while discovering the stories of the lives animals lead in winter. Staff members will be on hand with exploration equipment and field guides to aid in the search for animal homes, tracks and scat. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

January 5

‘Manners Monkey’ & Monsters

10-11 a.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$13 (residents), $20 (non-residents)

In this Cary Park District program, kids (ages 3-6 with parent) will learn about “Manners Monkey” (one of nine Characters of Character children’s books), listen to a story, talk about good manners and create a Monster Mat to take home. Participants will also receive take-home materials, including a “Manners Monkey” daily chart, coloring page and more. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

Introduction to Excel ‘16: January 2018

1-3 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

$10

Topics in this computer class (for ages 18 and up) include navigating the ribbon, creating spreadsheets using formulas and functions, tables and basic Excel formatting. Basic computer skills are necessary. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 5–