–McHenry County Calendar of Events Jan. 12 – Jan. 18

January 12

Snowflake Maker Space

10 a.m. to noon

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Kids (grades K-5) can enjoy a day off school by creating unique and original snowflake designs with their friends. Materials will be provided. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

Family Forts & Flashlights

4:45-6 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Families with children ages birth to grade 5 can grab blankets and flashlights and head to the library’s program room for some Friday night fun. Attendees will browse shelves for books to share as a family and then build “forts” throughout the library for family reading time. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

LOL Chicago Band

8-11 p.m.

Park Place Banquets, 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by edgy rock and dance cover act LOL Chicago Band in this session of an ongoing concert series at Park Place, presented by the Crystal Lake Park District. Doors open at 7 p.m. A premium cash bar will be available. For more information, call (815) 477-5871 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

January 13

Fledgling Artists

10 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

$5 (per child), $10 (groups of 3)

Kids (ages 7-11) can meet an animal and become inspired to create a work of art in this program, which blends artistic discovery and nature education. Registration is required (no refunds). To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Visiting Winter Owls

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley (Shelter No. 1), 13315 Pleasant Valley Road, Woodstock

Free

In this McHenry County Conservation District drop-in program (for ages 14 and up), bird enthusiast Dave Miller will lead a search for signs of owls seen visiting the county this winter, including short-eared, long-eared and saw-whet owls. Dress for the cold and hiking approximately three miles. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Classic Journey Live

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$25-$35

See acclaimed tribute band Classic Journey Live perform the legendary rock group’s biggest hits, complete with authentic outfits, hairstyles and stage gear. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

The Brecken Miles Band

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

Enjoy a performance by Nashville country music recording artist The Brecken Miles Band at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

January 15

Video Game Day

7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$35, $25 (ET KidZone members)

Kids can bring their hand-held video game devices, hang out and play vintage video games in this Cary Park District Kids’ Day Off Activities program. Bring a sack lunch and drink. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Victoria & Abdul” (rated PG-13), starring award-winning actress Judi Dench as England’s Queen Victoria. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

January 17

Winter-O-Rama

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Public Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids can stop by the Children’s Activity Center and spin the Winter-O-Rama activity wheel. The program includes “minute-to-win-it” mini-contests, snacks, crafts and more. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

January 18

Creative Living Series: Richard Cahan & Michael Williams

10 a.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$25

See author/photo editor Richard Cahan and author/designer/publisher Michael Williams bring to life the story of noted Chicago architectural photographer/preservationist Richard Nickel in this edition of the Creative Living Series, presented by the Woodstock Fine Arts Association. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

