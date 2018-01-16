–McHenry County Calendar of Events Jan. 19 – Jan. 23

January 19

Advanced Excel ’16

1-3 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

$10

Topics in this computer class (for ages 18 and up) include setting up and working with pivot tables and charts, VLOOKUP and advanced formulas. Experience with Excel and basic computer skills is required. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Lucy’s Comedy Cafe

8:30 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$20 (in advance), $25 (at the door)

See headliner Lance Richards, one of the most sought-after comedians on the college and club circuit, and opening act Kelsie Huff, a Chicago-based comedian known for her infectious cheer, in this session of the long-running Lucy’s Comedy Cafe series. The show will be hosted by Ted Willson. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

January 20

Headstone Ceramic Photograph Memorials

1-2 p.m.

Harvard Diggins Library, 900 E. McKinley St., Harvard

Free

In this special program, Laurel Mellien of Headstones and History will discuss the history of photographic memorials placed on headstones and the significance of their use by varying religious groups and nationalities. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 943-4671 or visit www.harvard-diggins.org.

Kohl’s Wild Theater: ‘Aldo Leopold and the Ghost of Sand County’

1:30-3:15 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center (Savanna Room), Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

Enjoy this family-friendly (ages 5 and up) musical play, presented by the traveling troupe from Kohl’s Wild Theater. The play is designed to teach lessons about the importance of conserving the land. Family activities will be offered before and after the performance. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Poison’d Crue

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See long-running, Chicago-based Poison/Motley Crue/’80s hair metal cover band Poison’d Crue perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

January 21

Tree Essences: Aromas Steeped in Culture and Tradition

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participants in this nature program will explore the botanic sources of the many ingredients that produce unique scents, as well as how the demand for such “essences” impacts trees and plants around the world. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

January 22

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Battle of the Sexes” (rated PG), based on the true story of the highly publicized 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

January 23

SLC Senior Coffee

1 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Seniors can drop in to enjoy coffee and socialize with friends at the Stage Left Cafe, located next to the Woodstock Opera House. The ongoing program (held every Tuesday) features a special activity, speaker, food or game each week. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Life of Pie: Chicago’s Crusty History

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Eastgate Branch, 115 Eastgate Road, Algonquin

Free

In this adult program, chef Paula Haney — author of “The Hoosier Mama Book of Pie: Recipes, Techniques and Wisdom from the Hoosier Mama Pie Company” and owner of the Hoosier Mama Pie Company in Chicago — will share how to make a perfect pie crust and provide tastings of her pie. The event includes a book signing as well. To register, and for more information, call (847) 658-4343 or visit www.aapld.info.

