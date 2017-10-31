–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 8

November 3

Waxing Moon Prairie Ramble

7 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Stroll along this interpretive, 2-mile Phantom Prairie hike to observe the waxing moon as it rises in the sky. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

November 3-5

‘Shrek The Musical’

8 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4-5

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$25 (A Seating), $20 (B Seating), $15 (C Seating)

See opening-weekend performances of this TownSquare Players musical production, based on the award-winning DreamWorks animated film, “Shrek.” The show also runs Nov. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19. For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

November 4

Mollie’s War: Author Presentation and Book Signing

10-11 a.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Author Cynthia Schaffer will discuss her book, “Mollie’s War: The Letters of a World War II WAC in Europe,” which details the hundreds of letters sent home by her mother, Mollie Weinstein, during service as a WAC in World War II. Copies of the book will be available for $20 (cash or check only). The program is open to ages 16 and up. To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Pumpkin Roll & Pumpkin Smash

1-3 p.m.

Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary

Free

Bring your Halloween pumpkins to the park and compete with others in the Pumpkin Roll or demolish your pumpkin in the Pumpkin Smash during this Cary Park District event. For more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

Native American Heritage

2-3 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop in for a close-up look at a variety of artifacts tied to the cultural histories of North America’s indigenous peoples. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

‘Nothin Up My Sleeve’

7 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$17-$23

Enjoy this family-friendly, magic variety show, featuring tricks, illusions, juggling, comedy entertainment and a special appearance by renowned TV horror movie host Svengoolie. Kids of all ages are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

November 5

Harvest Gathering of 1858

Noon to 4 p.m.

Powers-Walker House (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Drop in anytime to experience the 1850s at harvest time in this McHenry County Conservation District event. Try your hand at corn shelling, grinding corn into flour or making a corn husk or yarn doll. Witness the baking of bread in a wood-burning cookstove, tour the historic farmhouse or visit with a Cavalry sergeant and his horse. For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

November 6

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “A Ghost Story” (rated R), a supernatural drama starring Casey Affleck. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

November 7

Medicare 101

7-8 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Eastgate Branch, 115 Eastgate Drive, Algonquin

Free

Presenter Jane Sanchez, an independent broker with Aegis Resources, Inc., will discuss Medicare supplements, Part D drug prescription coverage, Advanced Plans, options for additional coverage and more in this educational seminar for adults. To register, and for more information, call (847) 658-4343 or visit www.aapld.org.

November 8

Qi Gong

7:45 a.m.

Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

$10 (residents), $12 (non-residents)

This Crystal Lake Park district class offers Qi Gong, an ancient form of exercise that focuses on the mind with healing techniques and gentle moving/standing poses to connect body and mind energy as one. The class will be held on the beach (weather permitting) or indoors. To register, and for more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 8–