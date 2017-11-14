–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 21

November 17

Parents’ Night Out

6-9 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$18 (residents), $27 (non-residents)

Parents can have a date night, go shopping or meet up with friends while the kids enjoy an evening of planned activities and a pizza dinner in this Cary Park District event. Children may wear comfortable clothes or pajamas. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

SLC Jazz Night

8-11 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

$5

Enjoy an evening of live jazz, presented by Jazz on the Square, a non-profit organization (based in Woodstock) dedicated to jazz performances and education in northern Illinois. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

November 18

Health & Wellness with Essential Oils

10-11:30 a.m.

Recreation Center, 3636 Municipal Drive, McHenry

$10

Participants (ages 18 and up) in this McHenry Parks & Recreation class will be taught ways to eliminate toxins and how to safely use essential oils on all ages — and learn tips and tricks to keep pesky insects away, relieve seasonal allergies and more. To register, and for more information, call (815) 363-2160 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

Fort Building Fun

10 a.m. to noon

Marengo Ridge (Shelter No. 1), 2411 N. Route 23, Marengo

Free

In this McHenry County Conservation District Just for Kids (ages 6-13) program, participants can go off-trail and use their creativity and ingenuity to build forts using the natural materials around them. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Clay Jenkinson: Duel Debater

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$45-$55

Clay Jenkinson, a recipient of the first National Endowment for the Humanities Award for Excellence, will appear in costume and in character as he assumes both sides in a debate between two of the country’s greatest presidents: Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt. This all-ages show is a fundraiser for the Crystal Lake Library Foundation. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

November 19

Pet Pictures with Santa

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodstock Veterinary Clinic, 691 Lake Ave., Woodstock

$10

Bring your pets to take pictures with Santa Claus and his elves. Digital copies are available for a $10 cash or check donation to Helping Paws Animal Shelter. For more information, call (815) 338-0132 or visit www.woodstockveterinaryclinic.com.

Art in Nature: Playing With Knives

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participants (ages 13 and up) can learn the basic techniques for using a palette knife from artist Carol Foster, and then create a small painting to take home. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

November 20

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2016 Irish film, “The Secret Scripture” (rated PG-13), a drama starring Vanessa Redgrave as a woman who keeps a diary of her stay at a mental hospital and the events leading up to her hospitalization. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

November 21

Lights, Action CRAFT!

10 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 2-5 with a parent or caregiver) can see a short film and make a craft project in this session of the weekly program. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Color On: Coloring for Adults

6:30-8 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Adults (ages 16 and up) can enjoy some relaxation time by coloring, listening to music and socializing with friends. Coloring sheets, and a limited number of colored pencils and markers, will be available — or bring your own. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 21–