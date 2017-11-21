–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

November 24

Turkey Trot Fitness Class

9-10 a.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$2

Bring the family — and any “left-over” relatives — for a post-Thanksgiving feast workout in this special Cary Park District fitness class. The fee is $2 plus a non-perishable food item. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

November 24-26

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’: A Radio Play

8 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25; 4 p.m. Nov. 26

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$24 (adults), $21 (students and seniors)

See opening-weekend performances of the beloved American classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” presented as a live, 1940s-style radio broadcast with sound effects technicians, a stage manager and an ensemble of actors portraying multiple roles. The show also runs Dec. 1-3. For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

November 25

Super-Couponing with Jill Cataldo

1 p.m.

Harvard Diggins Library, 900 E. McKinley St., Harvard

Free

Acclaimed coupon expert Jill Cataldo, founder and author of the nationally syndicated newspaper column and video series, “Super-Couponing Tips,” will share the couponing secrets of the pros, including how to track sales and discounts on-line. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 943-4671 or visit www.harvard-diggins.org.

Open Gym Tennis for Teens

4-6 p.m.

The Racket Club, 9101 S. Route 31, Algonquin

$5

Teens (ages 12-17) can get together for some tennis action in this open gym. Membership at The Racket Club is not required. For more information, call (847) 658-5688 or visit www.theracketclub.org.

Heartache Tonight

8 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$25-$35

Enjoy a performance by highly touted Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight, known for its meticulous attention to detail in covering the legendary rock band’s catalog of hit songs. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Restless Knites

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

Enjoy a live performance by ska/reggae/blues/funk/rock band Restless Knites at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

November 26

Winter Preparation

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Join a naturalist to learn how animals in the wild prepare for and survive during the cold winter months. For more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

November 27

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 mystery/science fiction film, “Marjorie Prime” (not rated), featuring Geena Davis and Tim Robbins in key roles. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

November 28

Senior Coffee at the Cafe

1 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Seniors can drop by to enjoy coffee, socialize with friends and play Bingo in this session of the weekly program. For more information, call (815) 338-4300 or visit www.woodstockil.gov.

Doctor Who Whovians Meeting

7-8 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, McHenry

Free

Drop by to join this Whovians group meeting to discuss all things Doctor Who, and enjoy trivia, games and whatever else comes up. For more information, call (815) 385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

November 29

The Life of Walter Cronkite

7-8:30 p.m.

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

In this special program, historian Jim Gibbons will discuss the life of the late Walter Cronkite, a legendary broadcast journalist best known for his long run (1962-81) as an anchorman for CBS News. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.

