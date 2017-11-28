–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 6

November 30

Family Movie Night

6-7:35 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a showing of the 2017 computer-animated action/comedy film, “Despicable Me 3” (rated PG). No snacks, please. To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

December 1

SLC Jazz Night

8-11 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

$5

Enjoy an evening of live jazz, presented by Jazz on the Square, a non-profit organization (based in Woodstock) dedicated to jazz performance and education in northern Illinois. For more information, call (815) 337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Six Speed Tranny

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by versatile area band Six Speed Tranny, a high-energy power trio that covers rock songs from the 1960s and ‘70s up to the present. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 2

PUPPETS!

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to see Jan’s Clan, a popular, music-oriented puppet show for children, in the Library Meeting Room. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Site Seldom Seen: Coral Woods

1:30-4 p.m.

Coral Woods Shelter, 7400 Somerset, Marengo

Free (residents), $2 (non-residents)

Participants in this McHenry County Conservation District Just for Adults (ages 14 and up) program will explore an area in Coral Woods not normally open to the public, and discuss the restoration of the woods and wetlands, as well as future plans for the site, along the way. Be ready to hike over uneven terrain for about three miles. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

December 3

Holiday Dance Mix Party

1-4 p.m.

West Beach, 2330 Lake Ave., Crystal Lake

$36, $31 (resident discount)

Parents can get a little holiday shopping done while kids (ages 4-8) meet new friends and learn many styles of dance moves, as well as make a craft and play some games, in this three-hour dance party supervised and led by Crystal Lake Park District dance instructors. Advance registration is required. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 30. Registration is available online at www.crystallakeparks.org or in person at the Crystal Lake Park District Administration Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave. For more information, call Jennifer Peterson at (815) 459-0680, Ext. 1219.

December 4

Fox Valley Rocketeers

7:30-9 p.m.

Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road (Room D187), Woodstock

Free

The Fox Valley Rocketeers, a local club of model rocketry enthusiasts, is hosting its December club meeting. For more information, call Mark Bundick at (815) 337-9068 or visit www.foxvalleyrocketeers.org.

Magic Class

6:45-7:45 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$20 (residents), $30 (non-residents)

In this Cary Park District class, kids (ages 5-12) can learn a series of fascinating and mesmerizing tricks that involve cards, ropes, coins, mind reading and more from professional magician Gary Kantor. All materials are provided and each child receives a magic kit to take home. Children are grouped by age and only learn tricks that are age-appropriate. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.org.

December 5

After School Snack Zone!

3:30-5 p.m.

McHenry Public Library, 809 Front St., McHenry

Free

Students (ages 18 and under) can stop by for a free snack provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank and stick around to get started on homework or participate in an activity. For more information, call (815) 385-0036 or visit www.mchenrylibrary.org.

December 6

Wee Wanderer Wednesdays

10 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Children (ages 2-6 with a parent or caregiver) can spend time exploring nature outdoors (weather permitting) in this session of the ongoing program. Dress for weather. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9:30 a.m.; space is limited. For more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 6–