–McHenry County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 19

October 12

Whooooooo Goes There?

5 p.m.

The Nature Center, 330 N. Main St., Crystal Lake

$16

In this Crystal Lake Park District program, kids (ages 4-8) can learn about owls with one of the Nature Center’s naturalists and then take a hike to search for the feathery creatures in their native habitat. To register, and for more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallalkeparks.org.

October 12

Your Turn: Game Night for Adults

6-8 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Adults (ages 18 and up) can gather to enjoy a variety of board, card and dice games. The ongoing program features a new game every month. To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

October 13

Jim & Justin

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See Marengo-based acoustic duo Jim & Justin perform a variety of cover songs at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 13-15

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

7 p.m. Oct. 13; 8 p.m. Oct. 14; 3 p.m. Oct. 15

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$35.50, $24.85 (RaueNOW members), $6 (students under age 18)

See this Williams Street Repertory production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” a campy musical based on the 1960s cult classic film about a meek floral assistant and his man-eating plant. The show also runs Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call the box office at (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

October 14

Stomp, Tromp and Crunch

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Coral Woods Shelter, 7400 Somerset, Marengo

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

Adults and families can enjoy a leisurely walk through Coral Woods as the leaves change colors in this McHenry County Conservation District event. Participants can pick up assorted leaves and other natural materials along the way to make a mosaic at the end of the hike. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

October 14

Hayrides at Hoffman Park

5 p.m.

Hoffman Park, West Main Street, Cary

$7

Meet at the Hoffman Park shelter (near the dog park) and take a hayride to a campfire for s’mores and socializing with family, friends and neighbors in this Cary Park District all-ages event. The event includes a 45-minute hayride and 30 minutes by the campfire. Time slots are 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

October 14

Comedy Show

7 p.m.

Lucky Bernie’s, 2450 N. Route 12, Spring Grove

$10

This show features headliner Brett Walklow, who has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” Comedy Central, HBO and in live venues across the country over the past 20 years, and opening act Shane Copland. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 581-3217 or visit www.comedianagency.com.

October 16

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “The Big Sick” (rated R), a romantic comedy starring Pakistani-American actor/comedian/writer Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

October 19

Creative Living Series: Judy Collins

10 a.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$25

In this session of the Creative Living Series, legendary singer/songwriter Judy Collins — also an accomplished painter, filmmaker, social activist and author — will discuss her latest book, “Cravings,” which details her struggle with compulsive overeating and her journey to wellness. For tickets, and more information, call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

October 19

State of the Real Estate Market in FRG and Cary

6-7:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

In this adult program, Beth Repta of Repta Realty/Keller Williams will present an overview of the key economic indicators of the Fox River Grove and Cary markets. Repta also will discuss what today’s buyers are looking for in a home, what are good investments when considering home improvement projects, and more. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 19–