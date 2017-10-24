–McHenry County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

October 26

Adult Coloring & Crafting Club

6:30-7:45 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Adults can relax and de-stress with friends in this session of the Adult Coloring & Craft Club, which meets on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. The theme for this session is Sharpie Rocks. Materials will be provided — or bring your own books and colors. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

October 27

Bella Button

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by Chicago-based, pop and country singer/songwriter/guitarist Bella Button at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 27-28

Drop-in Craft: Frankenstein Day

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (each day)

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, McHenry

Free

All ages are invited to drop in anytime either day to make a light-up Frankenstein face craft in time for Halloween. For more information, call (815) 385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

October 28

Not-So-Scary Ghost Stories for the Whole Family

10 a.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$8

In this family-friendly, all-ages Halloween show and book signing event, children’s author Jim May will provide a sneak preview of his new chapter book, “Further Adventures of the Boo Baby Girl.” For tickets, and more information call the box office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

October 28

Truck or Treat

10 a.m. to noon

Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

Dress in your favorite Halloween costume and bring a bag to collect treats from trucks in this Crystal Lake Park District event. Head down to Crystal Lake Plaza from noon to 3 p.m. for more Halloween fun. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call (815) 459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

October 28

Trick or Treat Trail

1-2 p.m.

Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary

$5

Kids can dress in their Halloween costumes and walk the Lions Park trail (with parents) to enjoy games, prizes and more in this Cary Park District event. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

October 29

Owls, Bats and Spiders

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Dissect an owl pellet, listen to bat calls, meet an owl up close and more in this pre-Halloween event. For more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

October 29

Fascinating Fall Fungus

1:30-3 p.m.

Marengo Ridge (Shelter No. 1), 2411 N. Route 23, Marengo

Free (residents), $2 (non-residents)

Adults and families can join McHenry County Conservation District staff and members of the Wisconsin Mycological Society in seeking out and learning about fall fungus on the forest floor. Dress for the weather and for potentially rugged, off-trail hiking. To register, and for more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

October 30

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Baby Driver” (rated R), an action crime drama starring Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call (815) 344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

October 30

Bourbon Country

6:30 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a performance by popular area country music cover band Bourbon Country in the newly renovated Raue Cafe, located in the Raue Center lobby. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

November 1

Introduction to Goggle Apps

1-3 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

$10

Topics in this computer class for adults (ages 18 and up) include Google account creation, managing Google Drive, and an introduction to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Basic computer skills are required. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

