–McHenry County Calendar of Events August 1 – August 7

August 2

Memory Cafe: First Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m.

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake

Free

In this session of an ongoing program, in partnership with Family Alliance, seniors with memory issues and their caregivers are invited to enjoy programs and activities in an informal social setting. Coffee and cookies will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-459-1687 or visit www.crystallakelibrary.org.

Billiards Time for Adults

4-7 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Adults (ages 18 and up) can get together with friends to play some pool downstairs at the library in this session of a recurring program. A PS4 system and games also are available. For more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

August 3

First Fridays Concerts

7-8:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center Patio (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Bring a picnic dinner (no glass containers) and enjoy a performance by singer/songwriter/acoustic guitarist Lara Bell in this edition of the McHenry County Conservation District’s 2018 First Fridays Concerts series. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Soup & Whisky

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 401 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See jam band Soup & Whisky perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

August 4

Charlie Foxtrot

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See Libertyville-based rock/pop/country cover band Charlie Foxtrot perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

August 5

Bugapalooza!

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

In this nature program, attendees can explore insects with activities and crafts, and practice catch-and-release skills as well. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Midwest Mozart Festival

3 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$48 (A Seating), $31 (B Seating), $10 (students)

Classical music fans can enjoy a chamber orchestra performance featuring the music of iconic composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in this edition of an annual summertime event. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

August 6

Creatures of the Deep

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

In this special program, Huntley Community School District 158 students (grades K-5) with a parent or a caregiver can discover what kind of mysterious creatures lurk far below the ocean’s surface and then create an ocean dweller craft. To register, and for more information, call the Children’s Desk at 847-669-5386, ext. 4 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2018 film, “Chappaquidick” (rated PG-13), a historical drama focused on the mysterious events surrounding a tragic car accident involving Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

August 7

Weird Chicago: Devil & The White City

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this adult program, presenter Eric Quamme of Weird Chicago Tour Company will provide historical context of Chicago in the years leading up to the 1893 World’s Fair. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Concerts in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

See Feel Good Party Band perform a variety of Top 40 hits in this session of the Crystal Lake Park District’s Concerts in the Park series. Bring a picnic dinner (no glass containers) or purchase beverages and assorted food items on-site. For more information, call 815-459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

