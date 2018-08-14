–McHenry County Calendar of Events August 15 – Aug. 23

August 16

Billiards Time for Adults

4-7 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Adults (ages 18 and up) can get together to play some pool downstairs at the library in this session of a recurring program. A PS4 system and games also are available. For more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Dueling Pianos

8-10 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$10 (in advance), $15 (at the door)

Enjoy this all-request, interactive sing-along show with dueling pianos act Felix & Fingers. All ages are welcome. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

August 17

Zumba Kids Black Light Party!

6:45 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$10 (residents), $15 (non-residents)

In this Crystal Lake Park District program, kids (ages 6-10) can jump, dance, shake and swing their hips (in age-appropriate routines) to the music, rhythms and beats of Zumba fitness music. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

Libido Funk Circus

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See rock/pop/dance party band Libido Funk Circus perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

August 18

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See alternative rock band Pop Machine and DJ Wizz Kid perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

August 19

School of Ants

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Capture ants and study the data as part of the Crabtree Nature Center’s Citizen Scientist School of Ants project. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Hells Bells AC/DC Tribute

3 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$20

See internationally acclaimed AC/DC tribute band Hells Bells perform all of the legendary Australian rockers’ hits in this special matinee show. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

August 20

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2018 comedy-drama film, “Furlough” (rated R), starring Tessa Thompson, Melissa Leo and Whoopi Goldberg. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

Sip N’ Draw

6 p.m.

Marengo-Union District, 19714 E. Grant Highway, Marengo

Free

Adults (age 18 and up) can bring non-alcoholic beverages and learn to draw the Illinois state bird, the cardinal, in tribute to our state’s 200th birthday. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-568-8236 or visit www.muld.org.

August 21

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley

Free

Enjoy a performance by vocal group The Four C Notes in the final edition of the Huntley Park District’s 2018 Summer Concert Series. For more information, call 847-669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

August 22

Playtime with Littles

9:30-11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this drop-in program, little children (babies through age 2) with a parent or caregiver can enjoy sensory play with music in an unstructured format. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

August 23

Build It! Club

6-7 p.m.

Harvard Diggins Library, 900 E. McKinley St., Harvard

Free

Kids (pre-K through grade 5) can spend an evening building cool stuff with LEGOs and other materials. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-943-4671 or visit www.harvard-diggins.org.

