–McHenry County Calendar of Events August 29 – September 6

August 29

Family Movie

6-7:45 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the computer-animated comedy/adventure film, “Ferdinand” (rated PG). For more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

August 30

Paint & Sip for Teens

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Teens (ages 12-18) can learn to paint a pretty autumn scene while enjoying some refreshments. All materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear clothing appropriate for mess. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

August 31

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See dueling pianos act Felix & Fingers and DJ Wizz Kid perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

Piano Man

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$28 (adults), $23 (seniors), $18 (students)

See acclaimed tribute band Piano Man perform songs by legendary rock artists Billy Joel and Elton John. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

September 1

Heartache Tonight

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 2

Stroll Through a September Prairie

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participate in a two-mile walk along Phantom Prairie to view sunflowers and goldenrods that shine this time of year. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

September 3

Yoga

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$10

Instructor Megan Michel will lead attendees through an hour of yoga and meditation in this session of a recurring program. No registration is required for this walk-in class. Mats are optional, but encouraged. For more information, call 224-225-1406 or visit www.foxlake.org.

September 4

Job Search Like a Pro: Resumes

7-8 p.m.

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary

Free

In this adult workshop, Erica Reckamp from CGC, TopResume and Monster.com will discuss current research and trends in job resumes. Participants will learn how to present their work history in the best light, whether submitting to a hiring executive or an Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Bring a recent resume or work history for individual review before (6:30 p.m.) or after (8:30 p.m.) the presentation. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-4210 or visit www.caryarealibrary.org.

September 5

Story Time

10:30 a.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Kids (ages 2-5) can share stories, sing songs, play games and complete a project in this session of an ongoing program. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Day at the Dole

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lakeside Arts Park at the Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake

$45

Step back in time to explore the historic Dole Mansion, built during the Civil War. This special event includes a presentation on local history and politics, a tour of the Dole Mansion, lunch and a concert in The Listening Room. For tickets, and more information, call 815-455-8000 or visit www.lakesidepark.org.

September 6

Story and Swim

2-3:30 p.m.

Dolphin Swim Club, 825 Munshaw Lane, Crystal Lake

Free

In this Crystal Lake Public Library off-site event, kids (ages birth to 6) with a parent or caregiver can enjoy a fun storytime, followed by a free open swim. Come dressed to swim or change at the swim club. Participants are required to have an adult in the pool with them, and a lifeguard will be on duty as well. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-459-1687 or visit www.crystallakelibrary.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events August 29 – September 6–