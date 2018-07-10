–McHenry County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18

July 13

Family Fun Night

5 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

In this Family Fun Night program, young and old alike will be entertained by tight rope walkers, trapeze artists, jugglers, acrobats, a roller-skating baby dragon and more as Dave Herzog’s Marionettes presents, “Dragon Days and Knight Time,” a show celebrating Merry Olde England. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

SLC Open Mic Night

7 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren Street, Woodstock

Free

This open microphone event, presented by Off Square Music on the second and fourth Friday of every month, features performers playing 15-minute time slots. A featured performer will take the stage from 8:30-9 p.m. To sign up for a time slot, call Keith Johnson at 815-338-5164. For more information, call 815-337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

July 14

Gone Country

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See Chicago-based country cover band Gone Country in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

Movie By The Lake

9-11 p.m.

Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

Free

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a screening of the 2017 action-adventure film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (rated PG-13) — or watch from your boat. Hot dogs, popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. No coolers will be allowed on-site. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Vibration Foundation

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See local reggae band Vibration Foundation perform in concert at this popular area bar and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

July 15

Living History Open House

Noon to 4 p.m.

Powers-Walker House (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free

Visit the restored Powers-Walker House (built in 1854) and learn about the Miller family, residents of the area during the World War I era, in this McHenry County Conservation District program. Drop in during open hours. No registration is required. For more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Art in Nature: Beyond the Basic Coloring Book

1-3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

In this Art in Nature program, artist Lori Boxer will share tips and techniques on how to get more out of coloring projects. The program is intended for ages 16 and up. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

July 16

State of Change: Mapping Illinois & the Northwest Territory

10-11 a.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

In this 55+ (ages 55 and up) program, presenter Dave Clark will use maps, drawings and photos to trace the history of how Illinois emerged from the Old Northwest Territory. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

July 17

Concerts in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

See Canadian band Rosie & the Riveters play vintage-inspired, vocal-oriented folk music in this session of the Crystal Lake Park District’s Concerts in the Park series. Bring a picnic dinner or purchase snacks, pizza, grilled items and drinks at the adjoining concession stand. For more information, call 815-459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

July 18

Tween DIY

12:30-1:15 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

In this session of a recurring program, tweens (ages 10-12) will work on a T-shirt art project. Register at the front desk. For more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18–