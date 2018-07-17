–McHenry County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

July 19

Barn Full of Bats

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center, Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

Free (residents), $5 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District program, adults and families with kids ages 5 and up can enjoy a fun and informative indoor presentation about bats in the Savanna Room, followed by a 2-mile hike through Glacial Park to observe bats flying out of a barn at dusk. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

July 20

Senior Cardio Drumming

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Seniors can take part in this session of an ongoing workout program (held every Friday) that combines drumsticks and large exercise balls. Pay at the door. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

July 20-22

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’

7 p.m. July 20; 2 and 7 p.m. July 21; 3 p.m. July 22

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$10

See this Woodstock Children’s Summer Theatre production, based on the classic Disney film, “Mary Poppins” and the subsequent Broadway musical. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

July 21

Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See rockin’ swamp-boogie blues band Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

Poison’D Crue

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See acclaimed ‘80s hair metal/glam rock cover band Poison’D Crue perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

July 22

Cicadas!

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Attend this nature program to see cicadas up close, learn about the chatty insects’ “secretive” beginnings and hear their summer songs. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

July 23

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2018 science fiction horror film, “A Quiet Place” (rated PG-13), starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

July 24

Texture Time

1 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Kids (ages 3-6) can play with and/or create with materials and objects of different textures. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Concerts in the Park

7 p.m.

Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

Free

See R&B and Motown cover band R-Gang perform live in this session of the Crystal Lake Park District’s Concerts in the Park series. Bring a picnic dinner or purchase snacks, pizza, grilled items and drinks at the concession stand. For more information, call 815-459-0680 or visit www.crystallakeparks.org.

July 25

Starting a Small Business in Illinois

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

This presentation by Mitch Bienvenue, Director of the Illinois Small Business Development & International Trade Center at the College of Lake County (CLC), will focus on what to consider when starting a small business in Illinois. The discussion will introduce many of the full services provided by the Trade Center at CLC, from ways to position a company for growth to assistance in developing business plans and financial statements. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-6392274 or visit www.frgml.org.

