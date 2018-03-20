–McHenry County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28

March 23

An Evening of Wisdom, Wood and Wine

7-9 p.m.

Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake

$20 (residents), $25 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District event, adults (ages 21 and up) can make a unique piece of home decor using recycled wood and other creatively repurposed materials. Each piece will include a favorite quote from a famous naturalist. All supplies and step-by-step instructions will be provided. The admission fee includes two drink tickets for a variety of soft drinks, wine or beer (with valid ID). To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

7:15-8:15 p.m.

Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley

$7 (residents), $10 (non-residents)

Kids (grades 4-8) can gather to hunt for candy-filled eggs in the dark in this Huntley Park District event. Bring a flashlight — and a bag to collect eggs and prizes. The hunt will be held outside; dress accordingly. Parents will not be allowed to assist kids during the hunt. Refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-669-3180 or visit www.huntleyparks.org.

Lever

8-10 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$10 (in advance), $15 (at the door)

See fast-rising grunge-pop/punk/rock quartet Lever, voted Best Rock Band in the The Reader’s Best of Chicago 2017 listing. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

March 24

GooRoos

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy, seven-piece pop/rock/dance music cover band GooRoos perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

March 25

Eleanor Roosevelt: Overcoming Odds, Achieving Greatness

2-3:30 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Eastgate Branch, 115 Eastgate Drive, Algonquin

Free

In this adult program, historian Jim Gibbons will examine the life of Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most skilled, admired and controversial political figures of the 20th Century. To register, and for more information, call 815-568-7188 or visit www.aapld.org.

March 26

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “I, Tonya” (rated R), a biographical drama about U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding and the infamous scandal that resulted from an ill-fated attempt to injure rival skater Nancy Kerrigan during the 1994 Winter Olympics. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

March 27

Ready-Set-Fold Paper Crafts

10 a.m. to noon

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Kids (ages pre-K and up) can combine paper-folding skills and creativity to make a variety of crafts, including paper airplanes, origami animals, bookmarks and more. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

Spring Break Movie Matinee

2-4 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids on spring break can get together to watch a newly released family movie in the Children’s Activity Center. Popcorn will be served. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

March 28

The Stage LeftOvers

7 p.m.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

Free

Enjoy a performance by eclectic eight-piece band The Stage LeftOvers, presented by Woodstock Opera House, in this session of the group’s bi-monthly residency. For more information, call 815-337-1395 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

March 28, 29

Spring Break Camp: Mad Scientists!

9:30 a.m. to noon (each day)

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

$20

Kids (ages 7-10) can explore nature through hands-on experiments that promote science discovery via investigation and inquiry. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

